Zohran Mamdani: 5 Things to Know About the NYC Mayoral Candidate

In a crucial mayoral race for New York City residents, Zohran Mamdani has risen in polls and nationwide popularity. The Astoria, New York-based Democrat has been endorsed by multiple celebrity locals and introduced a different tradition of politics before the primary election began in mid-June 2025. So, who is Zohran, and what sets him apart from his opponents as they run against current Mayor Eric Adams?

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Zohran below.

Zohran Mamdani Was Born in Uganda With Indian Descent

Born in Uganda and raised, in part, in Cape Town, South Africa, Zohran’s family moved to New York City when he was 7 years old.

Zohran Mamdani Worked as a Foreclosure Prevention Counselor

Before getting into politics, Zohran worked as a foreclosure prevention and housing counselor in Queens, New York, to assist low-income families and homeowners of color who were facing eviction.

Zohran Mamdani Has Produced Rap Music

While juggling his political and public service career in New York, Zohran has also pursued another passion: rap music! Under several monikers, he’s composed and produced hip-hop songs. In 2016, he went by the name “Young Cardamom” and collaborated with Ugandan rapper HAB on an EP. Three years later, Zohran released a single titled “Nani” under the moniker “Mr. Cardamom.”

Zohran Mamdani Is Married

In early 2025, Zohran married Rama Duwaji, a Syrian artist.

Zohran Mamdani Endorsed His Mayoral Opponent Brad Lander

Since he and fellow mayoral candidate Brad Lander, the New York City comptroller, both strongly oppose of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Zohran endorsed Brad and vice-versa. Both candidates said in a June 2025 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that they believed in a more civilized future for politics and supported one another as a joint effort to beat Andrew and Eric.

In the days leading up to the primary, Andrew and Zohran hurled allegations at each other in separate interviews. The former governor accused Zohran of thinking the job as mayor “is being a messenger” and is about “public relations,” according to AMNY. Meanwhile, for Zohran’s part, he accused Andrew of “weaponizing this very real crisis and using billionaire money to spew hate.”

“He and other candidates have used words describing me as a monster as dangerous as being at the gates, language that is more befitting of a beast than a person,” Zohran claimed about Andrew.