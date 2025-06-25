New York City Mayor Election: Updates on Cuomo, Mamdani & More

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

All eyes were on New York City as residents ranked their favorite mayoral candidates in the election. While the Big Apple prepares to either keep current Mayor Eric Adams or fire him, former Governor Andrew Cuomo rose in the polls as a Democratic favorite — despite his sexual harassment scandal in 2021 that led to his departure from office. Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani gained enough traction among younger voters as opposed to Cuomo.

Mamdani has been vocal about the city affordability crisis among other issues. At a recent event, he told the BBC, “This is a city where one in four of its people are living in poverty, a city where 500,000 kids go to sleep hungry every night. And ultimately, it’s a city that is in danger of losing that which it makes it so special.”

But many have criticized the Democrat for some of his arguments and his lack of political experience. Cuomo himself even said that “experience, competence, knowing how to do the job, knowing how to deal with [Donald] Trump, knowing how to deal with Washington, knowing how to deal with the state legislature,” are the “basics” of being the mayor of New York.

Below, get updates on the 2025 New York City mayoral election.

NYC Mayoral Election Candidates

The following were the candidates in the New York City mayoral race and their respective parties:

Adrienne Adams : Democrat (no relation to Eric)

: Democrat (no relation to Eric) Eric Adams : Independent (no relation to Adrienne)

: Independent (no relation to Adrienne) Andrew Cuomo : Democrat

: Democrat Zohran Mamdani : Democrat

: Democrat Brad Lander : Democrat

: Democrat Selma Bartholomew : Democrat

: Democrat Michael Blake : Democrat

: Democrat Zellnor Myrie : Democrat

: Democrat Jessica Ramos : Democrat

: Democrat Scott Stringer : Democrat

: Democrat Whitney Tilson : Democrat

: Democrat Curtis Sliwa : Republican

: Republican Jim Walden: Independent

When Is the NYC Mayor Election?

The official mayoral election for New York City will be held on November 4, 2025. The primary election kicked off on June 24, and early voting began on June 14. There is no Republican primary for the election because Curtis is the only party member running for mayor.

New York City Mayoral Primary Results

New Yorkers had the chance to rank their Democratic choices on the ballots. Hours after polls closed on June 24, Cuomo formally conceded to Mamdani and applauded him for his campaign. Mamdani became the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.

“He put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote,” Cuomo said before adding, “I applaud him sincerely for his effort.”

Mamdani thanked his supporters and declared, “We made history. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City.”

Cuomo might still run as an Independent for mayor, though, so this might not be the end of the line for him.