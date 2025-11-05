How Old Is Zohran Mamdani? Current Age of the NYC Mayor-Elect

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after the polls closed in New York City on November 4, 2025, Zohran Mamdani learned he had won the mayoral election. As the city’s youngest mayor-elect since the late 1800s, Mamdani is making history for various reasons, including being the first Muslim mayor-elect in the Big Apple’s history. Because he faced criticism for being younger and less experienced than his opponents, former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, many people outside NYC are wondering how old Mamdani is.

Below, find out Mamdani’s age today and more about him.

How Old Is Zohran Mamdani? His Age Now

Mamdani is currently 34 years old. He was born on October 18, 1991.

Who Is the Youngest Mayor in New York City History?

Hugh J. Grant is New York City’s youngest mayor in history, getting elected at just 31 years old. He served for two terms, from 1889 to 1892.

How Old Is Andrew Cuomo? His Age Now

Cuomo is currently 67 years old. He was born on December 6, 1957.

After Mamdani was elected the winner of the 2025 mayoral race, Cuomo congratulated him and called for New Yorkers to stand united.

“Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani,” Cuomo said in front of his supporters on election night. “Tonight was their night, and as they start to transition to government, we will all help [in] any way we can because we need our New York City government to work. We want it to work for all New Yorkers because our city is the greatest city in the world, and we will unite for New York City because we love New York City.”

Where Is Zohran Mamdani From?

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and moved to Cape Town, South Africa, with his family when he was 5 years old. When he was 7, Mamdani’s family immigrated to the United States and settled in New York City.

Where Did Zohran Mamdani Grow Up?

Mamdani was raised in Morningside Heights, a neighborhood on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. After attending school at Maine’s Bowdoin College, Mamdani eventually moved to Astoria, Queens, where he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, live.