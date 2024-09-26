Eric Adams: What to Know About the NYC Mayor Indicted on Federal Charges

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams, marking the first time in the city’s history that a sitting mayor has been charged.

Details regarding the specific charges Adams will face are still unclear, but prosecutors are expected to outline them on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers, I would become a target – and a target I became,” the 64-year-old mayor said in a video statement released late Wednesday, indicating he will remain in office despite the allegations. “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

He also acknowledged that every day New Yorkers might be concerned about his ability to perform his duties amid the accusations, stating, “I have been facing these lies for months.” The indictment follows a federal investigation that included the seizure of Adams’ electronic devices and a search of the home of Brianna Suggs, his chief fundraiser, less than a year ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mayor Adams.

Who Is Eric Adams?

Adams was born on September 1, 1960, in Brooklyn, New York. Raised by a working-class mother, he grew up in both Brooklyn and Queens, facing various challenges, including dyslexia and encounters with law enforcement—topics he often discusses. “People need to see, while I’m on this high-profile stage, that children with learning disabilities and other issues they’re trying to overcome will be all right,” Adams said in 2022. He attended the New York City College of Technology and later earned a degree in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Adams joined the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in 1984, rising through the ranks over the years. During his time with the department, he led two organizations representing Black officers: the Guardians Association and 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care. Adams then entered politics, winning election to the New York State Senate, where he focused on public safety, education, and community engagement. In 2021, he ran for mayor and won, becoming the 110th mayor of New York City. His campaign emphasized crime reduction, public safety, and social equity.

When Did the Investigation Start?

The inquiry began in 2021 but remained secret until November 2023, when FBI agents conducted an early morning raid on the Brooklyn home of Adams’ chief fundraiser, Suggs.

After federal investigations into his administration emerged publicly, Adams insisted he had followed the law and stated he would be “shocked” if anyone on his campaign had acted illegally. “I cannot tell you how much I start the day by telling my team we’ve got to follow the law,” he told reporters at the time. Days later, FBI agents seized the mayor’s phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan. This interaction was disclosed several days later by the mayor’s attorney.

Then, on September 4, federal investigators seized electronic devices from the city’s police commissioner, schools chancellor, deputy mayor of public safety, first deputy mayor, and other trusted confidants of Adams.

Why Did the Investigation Start?

The investigation has focused in part on potential foreign donations and whether Mayor Adams pressured Fire Department officials to approve the opening of a new high-rise consulate building for the Turkish government, despite safety concerns. Investigators are also looking into whether Adams accepted expensive flights and upgrades from Turkish Airlines, which is partially owned by the Turkish government. Additionally, they are seeking information about a Brooklyn construction company run by Turkish Americans and a small university in Washington, D.C., with Turkish ties. Adams has previously been investigated by the department four times, including for associations with individuals convicted of crimes, such as Mike Tyson. He was investigated as a police officer for working security for Tyson shortly after the boxer’s release from prison for a rape conviction in 1995. Who Would Be Mayor After Adams?

If Mayor Adams steps down or is unable to continue in office, New York City’s Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will become the acting mayor. A nonpartisan special election would then be held to fill the position.

Williams did not call for the mayor to resign, but his office released a statement emphasizing that the indictment is “incredibly serious.”

“As the facts emerge, the public advocate will have more to say to the people of New York City. Right now, he is focused on how best to ensure that New Yorkers can regain trust, confidence, and stability in city government,” the statement said.

However, Williams recently told reporters that he doubts the mayor’s ability to navigate the federal investigations and that he is prepared to take over if necessary. “That’s part of the job,” he said. “Is it something that you want to happen? No.”