Jumaane Williams: What to Know About New York City’s Public Advocate

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams, marking the first time in the city’s history that a sitting mayor has been charged.

The indictment follows a federal investigation that included the seizure of Adams’ electronic devices and a search of the home of Brianna Suggs, his chief fundraiser, less than a year ago. While details regarding the specific charges against Adams—a retired police captain who promised to rein in crime—are still unclear, prosecutors are expected to outline them on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

Adams has maintained his innocence, stating in a video released late Wednesday, “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.” But if he steps down or is unable to continue in office, New York City’s Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams, will become the acting mayor.

Here’s everything you need to know about Williams.

Who Is Jumaane Williams?

Williams is the Public Advocate for New York City, a position he has held since January 2018.

The 48-year-old previously served as a New York State Assemblymember, representing parts of Brooklyn. Williams is known for his progressive views on issues such as affordable housing, criminal justice reform, and social equity. He has been an outspoken advocate for marginalized communities and has worked to ensure government accountability.

Regarding his health, Williams has openly discussed living with Tourette syndrome, a neurological condition characterized by involuntary movements and vocalizations. He has candidly addressed his experiences seeking therapy for mental health challenges, as well as his family’s fertility struggles, alongside living with Tourette’s.

What Is a Public Advocate?

The Public Advocate is an elected official in New York City. Established in 1993 as part of the city’s charter revision, the position was created to provide a voice for the public and ensure accountability in city government.

The Public Advocate’s role involves advocating for constituents’ concerns, investigating complaints against city agencies, and proposing legislation. Additionally, the Public Advocate has the authority to introduce bills and can assume the duties of the mayor if the mayor is unable to serve.

What Happens if Mayor Adams Resigns?

Should Adams step down or be unable to continue in office, Williams would serve as acting mayor until a nonpartisan special election is held to fill the position. According to the city charter, the acting mayor must announce a date for that election within three days of the mayor leaving office. William Gerlich, a spokesperson for the public advocate, called news of the Adams’ indictment “incredibly serious.” He said Williams would say more as facts emerge but that “right now, he is focused on how best to ensure that New Yorkers can regain trust, confidence and stability in city government.” If the Public Advocate is unable to serve, the city comptroller—currently Brad Lander, who is running for mayor—would temporarily assume the role of acting mayor.

Have Other NYC Mayors Stepped Down?

Two previous mayors have stepped down, but unlike Adams, none were charged while in office.

Jimmy Walker: Mayor James J. Walker, a flamboyant and nightlife-loving figure known as “Beau James,” held court in Jazz Age New York City but resigned amid a corruption scandal and fled to Europe. He served from 1926 to 1932.

William J. Dwyer: Mayor William O’Dwyer, the only modern mayor aside from Adams to have served as a police officer, resigned months into his second term amid what was described in his obituary as “the biggest police scandal in the city’s history.” He served from 1946 to 1950.