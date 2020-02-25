Michael Bloomberg: 5 Facts About Former NYC Mayor Running For President In 2020

Mike Bloomberg is gaining ground in the 2020 presidential race, but his performance thus far has been bumpy, to say the least, Here’s what you should know about the former NYC mayor and his platform.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 78, entered an already crowded presidential race in November 2019, months (and years) after his colleagues. His name recognition and $64 billion wealth, which he is using to self-fund his campaign, gained him instant press coverage during the election circle, despite not qualifying for any of the debates thus far. While some may know him now as the politician who Senator Elizabeth Warren destroyed at the Las Vegas debate as a “sexist” and “arrogant billionaire,” Bloomberg has a long history in the political world. Here’s what you should know about the business mogul and former mayor:

1. He served three terms as the mayor of New York City. Bloomberg became the mayor of NYC in 2002 as a Republican, following the end of Rudy Giuliani‘s term. He was re-elected in November 2005, and in 2008, announced that he would be seeking to extend the city’s term limit laws to run for a third time. He was re-elected in 2009, and left office in 2013, when Bill de Blasio (another 2020 presidential candidate) took over. As mayor, Bloomberg advocated for public education reform and rebuilding the city’s economy after the September 11 terror attacks. However, he also expanded the controversial “stop and frisk” program that followed him throughout the rest of his career. More on that below.

2. He owns a billion dollar corporation that includes Bloomberg News. Before entering politics, Bloomberg was a successful Wall Street Investment banker, later running a business that made computer terminals to deliver market news to financial companies. His company expanded into Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Message, and Bloomberg Tradebook. When entering the 2020 presidential race, he vowed that Bloomberg News wouldn’t cover his campaign with bias.

3. He was intensely criticized for expanding “stop and frisk” in NYC, a policy that largely targeted POC. Stop and Frisk was an NYPD practice of temporarily detaining, questioning, and sometimes searching civilians on the street for weapons. Between 2003 and 2013, 100,000 stops were made per year. At the height of the program, in 2011, 685,000 people were stopped by police. Stop and Frisk was criticized as racial profiling, as the vast majority of those stopped (90%) were black and latino, mostly between the ages of 14 to 24. And, 70% of those stopped were later found innocent. After Bloomberg announced his presidential campaign, the politician was criticized for a 2015 interview at the Aspen Institute in which he defended Stop and Frisk.

In audio from the event, he can be heard saying, “95% of your murders and murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description and Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male minorities 15 to 25… People say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana who are all minorities.’ Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that’s true. Why’d we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you should get the guns out of the kids’ hands is throw them against the wall and frisk them.”

He acknowledged it in a February 2020 statement: “I should’ve [apologized] faster and sooner. I regret that and I have apologized — and I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it had on Black and Latino communities. This issue and my comments about it do not reflect my commitment to criminal justice reform and racial equity.”

4. He was accused of making misogynistic comments to female employees. Bloomberg is plagued by accusations of alleged sexist behavior reaching back decades. Prior to a male colleague’s wedding in the 1990s, Bloomberg allegedly told female employees that they should “line up to give him a blow job as a wedding present,” according to CNN. He would allegedly say sexist things about women at his office, like “look at that nice piece of ass,” and allegedly told a woman who announced her pregnancy that she should “kill it.” Bloomberg has denied the “kill it” comment and other remarks lined out in two lawsuits.

Senator Warren called for him to release women from NDAs they signed while working for his corporation. Bloomberg Campaign chair Patricia Harris said in a statement to CNN, “In any large organization, there are going to be complaints — but Mike has never tolerated any kind of discrimination or harassment, and he’s created cultures that are all about equality and inclusion. Anyone who works hard and performs well is going to be rewarded, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or anything else.”

5. He presidential platforms include raising the federal minimum wage to $15/hour, and “aggressively” combatting the opioid crisis. Bloomberg’s campaign site actually cites 32 issues that he’s working to solve, with innumerable sub-categories. Notably, he wants to forge a better pathway toward citizenship for immigrants, and provide permanent protections for DREAMers. He criticizes Trump’s refusal to recognize climate change, and attempts to repeal the ACA. Unlike Sanders and Warren, Bloomberg doesn’t want universal healthcare; he wants a “Medicare-like public option.”

Whether you’re supporting Bloomberg in 2020, or another candidate entirely, it’s important that you VOTE. If you haven’t registered yet, you can do so using the module below. It’s easy!