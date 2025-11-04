NYC Mayoral Elections Results: Live Updates From the Polls

Image Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The New York City mayoral election is underway to replace current Mayor Eric Adams. Polls opened on Tuesday, November 4, and they will close later tonight for voters across the five boroughs as they cast their ballots for either Representative Zohran Mamdani, former Governor Andrew Cuomo or radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa.

Last night, Donald Trump formally endorsed Cuomo in a surprising statement. Discouraging New Yorkers from voting for “communist” Mamdani, the Republican president wrote that he thinks voters have “no choice” but to vote for the former governor of New York.

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Trump wrote via Truth Social on Monday, November 3. “It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad.”

Trump added that he believes NYC will be a “Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win” and claimed that the 34-year-old Democrat’s “principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful.”

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE,” Trump continued. “He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!”

The former Celebrity Apprentice host also said that a vote for Sliwa “(who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani.”

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice,” Trump concluded, adding, “You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Below, see live updates from the 2025 NYC mayoral election.

Who Is Running for Mayor of NYC in 2025?

As previously noted, Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa are running for mayor of New York City. Cuomo initially ran as a Democrat but switched to Independent when Mamdani won the Democratic nomination. Sliwa is running as a Republican.

What Time Do Polls Open in NYC on Election Day?

Polls opened at 6:00 a.m. ET, and they close at 9:00 p.m. ET. So, for any voters rushing to the polls after work, they have until 9:00 p.m. to get in line to cast their ballot.

Who Is Winning the NYC Mayoral Race?

Throughout the race, Mamdani has been favored to win. Younger voters across the five boroughs have voted early, and Mamdani gained a large social media following over the past year.

When Will the New Mayor Be Announced?

Since polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET, the votes should be counted by midnight on November 4, 2025, but it depends on a variety of factors. The Associated Press typically announces election wins.

When Does the New Mayor of NYC Take Office?

The new mayor of America’s largest city will take office in January 2025. Per tradition, each new mayor is sworn in on New Year’s Eve just after midnight at the turn of the new year.