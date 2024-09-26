Where Is Gracie Mansion? Inside NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Residence

Federal agents searched the home of New York City Mayor Adams early Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation following his indictment by a grand jury on federal criminal charges.

September 26, 2024 10:02AM EDT
Federal agents search Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of New York City, on September 26, 2024, after Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal criminal charges. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by federal prosecutors following a corruption investigation, making him the first mayor in the city’s history to be charged while in office.

The news follows weeks of searches, subpoenas, and the resignations of top officials, which have plunged the city’s government into crisis. While the specific charges Adams will face remain unclear, prosecutors are expected to outline them on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers, I would become a target – and a target I became,” the 64-year-old mayor said in an address from Gracie Mansion released late Wednesday, indicating he will remain in office despite the allegations. “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Mayor Adams.

What Is Gracie Mansion?

Gracie Mansion is the official residence of the Mayor of New York City.

Built in 1799, the mansion originally served as a private home before becoming the mayoral residence in 1942. Since then, it has hosted numerous official events, receptions, and ceremonies. The mansion—owned by the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and operated by the Gracie Mansion Conservancy—combines historical architecture with modern amenities, serving as a symbol of the mayor’s office and the city itself. It is also a member of the Historic House Trust.

The last occupants of Gracie Mansion were former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family, who lived there from 2014 to 2021. Prior to them, the mansion was home to several other mayors and their families, including Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani.

Where Is Gracie Mansion?

Gracie Mansion is located in Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Specifically, it can be found at 88th Street and East End Avenue.

Why Were Federal Agents at Gracie Mansion?

Federal agents visited Gracie Mansion early Thursday morning, just hours after news broke that Mayor Adams had been indicted, a fact confirmed by Alex Spiro, a private attorney retained by Adams.

“Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take [Adams’] phone (again),” Spiro said in a statement. “He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.” The FBI typically conducts early-morning raids to obtain evidence that officials believe they could not secure through voluntary surrender, as described by Spiro.

The raid involved nearly a dozen men and women in suits entering the property, several of whom carried briefcases, backpacks, or duffel bags. Reports indicate they seized an electronic device—one that Spiro claimed they “would have happily turned in.”

The investigation is being led by Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and is focused in part on the mayor’s ties to Turkey.

Earlier, barricades were quickly erected outside the mayor’s home by the NYPD following the announcement that Adams had been indicted.

Who Would Be Mayor After Adams?

If Mayor Adams steps down or is unable to continue in office, New York City’s Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will become the acting mayor. A nonpartisan special election would then be held to fill the position.