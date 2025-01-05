What Channel Are the Golden Globes On 2025? Where to Watch

It’s a big day for comedian Nikki Glaser! The Trainwreck actress, 40, is set for a monumental job — hosting the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. It’s not an easy task. She’s taking up the mantel following previous hosts including fellow comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers, and Jo Koy, among others.

“Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear,” Glaser said in a press release, per SheKnows. “I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled).” Continuing, she called the gig a “dream job.” Of course, she has plenty of experience behind her — she’s a frequent guest at celebrity roasts, and her quick wit makes her an outstanding talent.

Fans can find out tonight how she’ll do in her first attempt at Golden Globes host. Click below to learn what channel Hollywood’s Party of the Year will air on, and more critical last-minute details!

When are the 2025 Golden Globes?

The 82nd annual Golden Globes are on Sunday, January 5, 2025. They’ll take place at the famous Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, and air at 5 p.m. P.T/8 p.m.ET. Per the Associated Press, Entertainment Tonight and Variety will handle the official red-carpet pre-show, starting at 3:30 p.m PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

What Channel Are the Golden Globes On?

CBS is the Golden Globe’s official broadcast partner, and the network will air the show. Check your local listings for more details.

Can You Stream the 2025 Golden Globes?

There are several ways to stream the 2025 Golden Globes, if you don’t have other access to live TV. You can stream live on Paramount+ with a premium subscription including Showtime. However, if you only have a standard Paramount+ subscription, you’ll have to wait until Monday to view the program. You can also stream the event via the CBS app. Just sign in with your personal credentials.

The red-carpet pre-show will air on Paramount+ and on www.goldenglobes.com.

Golden Globes Best Picture Nominees

According to CNN, Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling announced the 2025 Golden Globe nominees on December 9 at the Beverly Hilton. The Best Motion Picture — Drama nominees are A Complete Unknown, Conclave, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two, September 5, and Nickel Boys. The Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy nominees include Wicked, Anora, Challengers, Emilia Perez, The Substance, and A Real Pain. In the Best Motion Picture — Animated category, nominees are Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Memoir of a Snail, Moana 2, Flow, Inside Out 2, and The Wild Robot.