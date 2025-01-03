When Are the Golden Globes 2025? Awards Show Date

It’s awards season in Hollywood, and the events kick off with the Golden Globe Awards this weekend. The Golden Globes, second only in prestige to the Academy Awards, recognize the best and the brightest in the entertainment industry in the past year. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, (HFPA,) it formally honors outstanding work in international film and television, and has been doing so for over 80 years, since 1944.

Sometimes referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” this year’s event will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and air live from the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Below, find out more about the prestigious event, including when it takes place.

2025 Golden Globes Best Picture Nominees

The Best Motion Picture — Drama nominees for 2025 include The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, and September 5. The Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy nominees include Anora, Challengers, Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, The Substance, and Wicked. Finally, the Best Motion Picture — Animated nominees are Moana 2, Memoir of a Snail, Flow, Inside Out 2, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and The Wild Robot.

Per CNN, Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced nominees in all categories on December 9 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

When Are the Golden Globes 2025

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes will be held Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

What Time Do the Golden Globes 2025 Start?

According to the Golden Globes’ official site, the highly anticipated ceremony will air live on CBS on January 5 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

How To Watch the 2025 Golden Globes

If you’ve got access to CBS, you’re in luck — the Golden Globes will air on the iconic network. It will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. According to the New York Times, Subscribers will need to have Paramount+ with Showtime in order to watch live. Paramount+ subscribers without the Showtime add-on will have to wait until Monday, January 6, to stream the show.