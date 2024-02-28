‘Moana’ Sequel: Everything We Know About the Live-Action Film Starring Dwayne Johnson & Auli’i Cravalho

View gallery Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Everett Collection

Soon we’ll see how far she goes! A live-action sequel to Moana has an official 2024 release date — and original star Auli’i Carvalho is returning to voice the beloved character. The news that Moana 2 was in the works was first announced at the Disney 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast by Dwayne Johnson, who is reprising his role as Maui. Dwayne and Auli’i will also produce the new film.

Disney fans are so excited that their favorites from Moana are being brought to life on the big screen. The 2016 animated film grossed over $640 million worldwide and was nominated for two Academy Awards. Disney accomplished live-action remakes of Cruella, Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid, and Snow White on deck. We can’t wait to see how Disney’s live-action spin on Moana turns out, especially since the trailer gives an intense and beautiful first look.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

When Is the Moana Remake Coming Out?

In February 2024, Disney executive Bob Iger confirmed that Moana 2 will hit theaters on November 27, 2024.

Where Can I Watch the Moana Remake?

According to Bob’s statement, Moana 2 will be released in theaters first, then will make its way over to Disney+. Of Disney’s most recent live-action remakes, Cruella came out in theaters while Pinocchio was released on Disney+.

Who Will Be in the Moana Remake?

Auli’i is serving as a producer and is starring in the new film. In a February 2024 Instagram post, the Mean Girls star revealed that she was “officially returning to Motonui” in a video. “We’re sailing WAY beyond the reef this November…” she captioned the post.

Auli’i previously told Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview in March 2020 that she’d gladly play Moana for a live-action remake. “The film came out when I was sixteen, and I am 19 now. I would be more than happy to see someone else play that role, and if it were to fall to me I would do my absolute best as possible,” she said.

Any of the Moana voice cast could return for the remake. The cast included Rachel House as Tala, Temuera Morrison as Sui, Jermaine Clement as Tomatoa, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. John Musker and Ron Celements directed the animated movie, but the director for the remake hasn’t been announced.

What Will the Moana Remake Be About?

Disney teased viewers that the sequel will take them on an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”