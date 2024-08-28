Nikki Glaser to Host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the 2025 Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The 82nd annual show will air on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Nikki, 40, confirmed the hosting news in a statement on Wednesday, August 28, per Deadline, which read, “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage). The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy.”

The Trainwreck actress, who made a memorable appearance in the Netflix special The Roast of Tom Brady, said that the Golden Globes is “one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so).”

Nikki Glaser will host the 2025 Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/AOXaWOpn7l — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2024

“It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes),” Nikki added. “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht season 4 will be nominated, right?).”

Chairman and CEO of Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media, Jay Penske, said in a follow-up statement, “Nikki Glaser brings a fresh and unmatched candor to her comedy and to the Golden Globes. Her unapologetic style made her an obvious and compelling choice as host for this year’s event. We’re hopeful this could be the first of many Golden Globes that Nikki will surprise and delight our CBS audience, as well as our audiences around the globe.”

Aside from appearing on The Roast of Tom Brady, Nikki previously hosted the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.