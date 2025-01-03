How to Watch the Golden Globes 2025: Streaming Options

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Awards season has commenced, and first up in 2025 are the Golden Globes! The annual event will be hosted by 40-year-old comedian Nikki Glaser this year. In a statement shared on the Golden Globes website, she said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage).”

As stated on the website, Glaser added, “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

She continued, “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me cancelled). This is truly a dream job.””

As she prepares for one of Hollywood’s biggest awards shows, many of 2024’s hottest stars are nominated, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande. To learn more about the upcoming Golden Globes—including how and when to watch—keep reading, as Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details.

When Are the 2025 Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

How to Watch the 2025 Golden Globes on Cable

The award show will air on CBS, the event’s official broadcast partner.

Can You Stream the 2025 Golden Globes?

Yes! If cable is not your preferred way to watch, you can stream the Golden Globes on the CBS app by signing in with your credentials. It will also stream live on Paramount+, though you’ll need either a premium subscription to watch in real time or a regular subscription to access it on Monday, January 6, 2025.