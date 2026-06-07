Who Is Usher’s Wife? Everything to Know About His Marriage With Jenn Goicoechea & His Ex-Wives

Usher and Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea arrived on the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet arm in arm, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The couple, who wed in 2024, attended theatre’s biggest evening together, but that wasn’t the first time they enjoyed an upscale outing together.

Below is everything to know about his romantic history!

Jenn Goicoechea

The Hollywood heartthrob has been linked to Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea since 2019, per PEOPLE. Usher and his leading lady first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at producer Keith Thomas‘ 40th birthday party that summer, as reported by the same mag. Jenn is known as an internet personality. However, her Instagram bio states that she is the “SVP of A&R, Epic Records.”

By 2020, Usher’s relationship with Jenn took a serious turn when they welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo, in September of that year. In September 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Sire Castrello Raymond, and completed their adorable family. Usher often shares photos of Jenn online and has also gushed over their relationship during interviews. “I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he told People of the brunette beauty in November 2023. “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Shortly before he performed at the February 2024 Super Bowl, the same publication reported that Usher and Jenn had obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

Usher’s Second Wife, Grace Harry

About four years before Usher settled down with Jenn, he married his second wife, Grace Harry (née Miguel), in 2015. Their marriage was short-lived, as the now 45-year-old officially filed for divorce from Grace in December 2018. Although Usher legally called it quits in 2018, he listed their breakup as December 2017.

At the time, the ex-couple released a statement about the end of their journey together. “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” they said. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.” Grace and the musician did not welcome any children together and she eventually moved on with Questlove. Grace’s romance with Questlove also fizzled out.

Usher’s First Wife, Tameka Foster

In his late 20s he decided to get married for the first time. The recording artist and Tameka Foster, now 53, tied the knot in 2007 and remained married for two years. Their marriage was also short-lived, as they threw in the towel by 2009. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the two continue to be somewhat connected to this day through their two children. Usher and Tameka welcomed their first son, Usher “Cinco” V, in November 2007, and later welcomed their second son, Naviyd Ely, in December 2008.

In 2013, the ex-spouses got into a heated custody battle over their two sons. The dispute came to an end that year, however, and Usher won custody of their kids at the time. In the Atlanta courtroom at the time, Usher and Tameka made claims about each other. She accused him of being an absent father, while Usher denied her allegations. After the case was closed, Usher and Tameka reportedly hugged, and he even told her, “I’m sorry,” according to PEOPLE.

In 2010, Usher opened up to PEOPLE about the end of his marriage to Tameka. “I appreciate the relationship for what it was,” he confessed. “Even though it didn’t work out, I’m glad we got together. I love her as the mother of my children; we just couldn’t be married.” In November 2023, Usher and his ex-wife reunited for their son’s 16th birthday. The proud mom took to Instagram and shared several family photos of her little ones alongside their father. “I LOVE you to Life son @cincoye ~May God continue to love, guide and protect you,” Tameka wrote in the caption.

Even though their marriage didn’t work out, Usher and Tameka remained amicable. He even invited her to watch his epic performance during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, she claimed in a statement to Page Six.

“One of the perks of having Usher as an ex is going to the Super Bowl,” Tameka told the outlet in February 2024. “It’s facts. I’m not dating anybody that can’t take me to the Super Bowl. That would not be my trajectory. But seeing Usher performing was definitely a perk.”