St. Patrick’s Day: Jennifer Lopez & 20 More Stars Who’ve Wowed In Gorgeous Green Dresses

It’s St. Patrick’s Day — are you wearing green?? These celebrities are all safe from the dreaded pinch, because they adore wearing green dresses. Get some St. Paddy’s inspo from stars like Jennifer Lopez who always dazzle in emerald!

It’s fashion law that everyone looks good in black, but we’d like to nominate green for that category, too! There are so many celebrities who defy the normal and rock shades of green on the red carpet, whether it’s a traditional and elegant emerald, or a wild neon, it’s a universally cool choice. Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic green dress from the 2000 Grammys is a stellar example. JLo turned heads, and pretty much became a one-woman cultural moment, when she rolled up to the red carpet in this insane Versace dress.

The dress, as we all know (who could forget?), was completely sheer, patterned with green palm fronds. It was only held together with a brooch pinned at her waist, and it was by the grace of god and physics that she never had a wardrobe malfunction. The only thing she was wearing underneath, and we mean only, was a pair of bright blue briefs. The dress got so much attention that Donatella Versace considered it a turning point in her career after her brother’s murder. This was 19 years before JLo would get engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but we’re sure he appreciated it wherever he was at the time.

Another great moment: Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. The Queen America star hit the red carpet in a dramatic, green gown from Elie Saab. The dress featured a huge slit that gave her the opportunity to stick her leg way out, Angelina Jolie-style. She looked like a million bucks, and she knew it.

