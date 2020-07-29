Sharon Stone, Susan Lucci, & More Glam Stars Over 60 Looking Fabulous During The Summer

Sharon Stone, Susan Lucci, and more gorgeous stars over 60 have shared some eye-catching photos of themselves this summer and we’re taking a look at some of our favorites right here!

Being over 60 can be just as stylish and fun as being younger these days and beautiful celebs like Sharon Stone, Susan Lucci, and more have been proving it this summer with some incredible snapshots! The hot weather is here and although many people are still in quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic, these ladies still know how to have a great time and look fabulous while doing it. From posing while wearing some casual but classy outfits outside, to putting on a smile while enjoying a flowers in full bloom, we’re taking in the beauty of what some of our favorite social media photos from these women show us, and there’s no shortage of excitement!

It’s no surprise that many celebrity women, like Sharon and Susan, would want to show off some fantastic photos to help brighten up their fans’ days. After all, when you’re stuck in the house during the nicest days of the year, it’s easy to get a little down, but these stars have managed to put some of their best natural beauty on display and we’re loving it. Take a look below at the fabulous women over 60 who’ve managed to take in a little summer gratitude while looking as breathtaking as the sun!

Sharon Stone

Sharon, 62, took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of herself and it is flawless! Her famous blonde locks are cut short with side swept bangs in the pic, and she is giving the camera a slight smile while rocking some natural-toned makeup. Her blue eyes also stand out among her gorgeous skin and she made sure to thank her hair stylist in the caption for the photo. “Thanks so much for my happy haircut Adir!” she wrote.

Susan Lucci

Susan, 73, is known for always looking amazing the older she gets and one of her latest summer pics proved that still reigns true. In the photo, she is smiling big while walking on a beach in the sand and showing off a figure-flattering black one-piece as her long locks flow in the wind. A clear blue waterfront an be seen behind her but she’s the most memorable sight to see in the pic!

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, is another fabulous woman over 60 that we love showcasing. In one of her summer Instagram pics, which can be seen above, she looked like a total glam queen! She posted the pic to celebrate Pride month and wore a metallic gold top and a rainbow heart necklace. She also had her blonde locks swept to the side as she flaunted a natural makeup look and hoop earrings.

Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers, 73, showed off her summer glow in a pic that captured her working out outside. The blonde actress wore a turquoise tank top and black leggings as she posed while standing in front of a workout mat and holding a workout tool. She accessorized with sunglasses and some awesome large mountains could be seen behind her as well as an outside bath tub! She called the pic “a a beautiful morning” and we have to agree!

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley, 66, had a “summery day in the garden” in her pic and what a smile she had! The pretty lady flashed her happy glow while posing in a sun hat and standing in the middle of bright purple flowers that were blooming in the sunshine. She also added more pics of the flowery gems and an adorable pic of her dog to the photo set!

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour, 69, attached a positive message to a beautiful pic of her smiling under the sun and in front of water. She wore a red sun hat and a white sweater with black stripes and looked half her age. “you are amazing and can handle anything the week throws at you! 😄” she wrote in the message. “Sometimes days, especially in these times, can often seem overwhelming. You feel like you’re doing too much, or maybe feeling like you’re not doing enough. Don’t doubt yourself and whenever you begin to feel anxious, stop and remember how incredible you are. The Open Hearts Family is here for you! 💕”

We’re loving all these ladies and thank them for bringing more sunlight to the summer days!