Sharon Stone, 62, Celebrates Memorial Day Weekend With Gorgeous New Bikini Snaps — See Pics

Sharon Stone looks better than ever! The star showed off her toned figure as she enjoyed Memorial Day weekend with friends by her stunning swimming pool.

Sharon Stone, 62, is ageless! The Basic Instinct star soaked up the sunshine on Memorial Day weekend in a tiny multi-colored bikini and looked absolutely amazing. Sharon’s toned tummy and fit body was on full display as she posed by her pool, proving she looks just as good today as she did 30 years ago. Her sweet dog Bandit got in the action behind Sharon as she hilariously sported a silver medieval warrior helmet. “keepin my head together,” she captioned the funny pic, shared on Sunday, May 24. The Golden Globe winner accessorized with two puka shell necklaces and gold bangles around her left wrist, tying into her bohemian style swimsuit which featured various prints and colors.

Sharon’s girlfriends appeared to be visiting, and could be seen stretched out onto floaties as they lounged in her picturesque swimming pool — talk about a perfect holiday weekend! “Happy Memorial Day weekend. Thank you for Your Service. Stay Safe,” she captioned a second photo, which you can see her, signing off “Sharon & Bandit.” The duo looked cozy as they sat on an outdoor sofa, with Sharon throwing her blonde locks back in a casual bun and throwing on a pair of wire sunglasses. Her 2.1 million followers were loving the sexy photos, including Lisa Rinna, 56! “BODY!!!!!” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclaimed, including an appropriate fire emoji. Close friend Naomi Campbell, 50, also dropped three heart emojis on the second pic.

The Pennsylvania native has been spending plenty of time by her pool lately, hilariously even giving her other dog Joe a pedicure. “Joe’s getting his summer pedicure, and Joe decided to go with Chanel Le Vernis in gold,” she narrated on Friday, May 22 as she painted the pups nails with the actual polish. “Joe’s pedicure,” she captioned the comical clip, adding the hashtag “#JoeStone.”

The at-home nail salon had friend Debi Mazar begging for a pedi of her very own! “Can you do my nails next? That shade sounds perfect,” the Katy Keene star commented. Once again, Sharon looked incredible in a black-and-white string bikini, showing that women can look sexy at any age.