Sharon Stone, one of the most beautiful actresses of all time, stunned during her makeup-free Instagram video that left fans thinking she looked half her age!

Sharon Stone, 62, is using her popular social media presence for good amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. The Casino star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 1, where she demonstrated a lung strengthening exercise for her nearly 2 million followers. She opted to go makeup-free for the instructional clip while wearing a female-empowering t-shirt and a couple of chains around her neck. Sharon’s blonde hair was in the shape of a bob as she explained the importance of the 4-part exercise as it relates to the condition that has affected people worldwide. Celeb friends like Rosanna Arquette, 60, thanked her for the information while others in the comments section said that they did these to combat their panic and asthma attacks.

The Golden Globe winning actress looked equally as flawless in a separate video posted on Thursday, March 31. She was once again makeup-free but this time she sported a pair of glasses and a brown t-shirt with the word “sunshine” sprawled across it in big, bold yellow letters. The clip centered on Sharon being “melancholy” over the “lack of response” she felt the government has not provided for the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to combat coronavirus.

Sharon’s beauty continues to drop jaws as the years go by. She looked ageless in an Allure photo shoot in October 2019 where the mother-of-three sizzled in a plaid suit with nothing underneath the blazer besides a black lace bra. Things got even sexier in another outfit she rocked which consisted of just a pair of black lace underwear, a navy blue turtleneck sweater and black ankle-strap sandals. Work it!

The blonde bombshell is also looking for love! Sharon revealed late last year that she uses the popular dating app Bumble but has run into issues with it due to her being an A-list star. “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive,” she tweeted.