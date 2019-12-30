Sharon Stone, 61, Reveals She Uses Bumble & Begs To Have Account Back After Being Blocked

Sharon Stone found herself blocked from Bumble because too many users didn’t think the Sharon Stone would be on Bumble. The actress called out the dating app and wants her account back.

Let Sharon Stone, 61, use Bumble in peace! The Basic Instinct actress took to Twitter on Dec. 30 to reveal that she’d been blocked from using the popular dating app. “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive,” she tweeted. If Sharon can’t even get a win on Bumble, what does it mean for the rest of us?

Sharon also tweeted a screenshot of Bumble telling her that she’d been blocked because the app had “received several reports” about her profile being “fake.” Well, Sharon is calling Bumble out. Her account is anything but fake. Just wait until the people who reported her account see these tweets. Sharon’s tweets instantly went viral and Clare O’Connor, the editorial director at Bumble, responded to say that her account was live again. “AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again,” Clare tweeted at Sharon. “You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.”

Celebrities began sounding off about Sharon’s Bumble situation. Actress Frances Fisher replied, “There’s no hope for the rest of us I guess… Let us know how it shakes out @sharonstone.” Director Ava DuVernay tweeted a GIF at Sharon of Meryl Streep cheering at the 2015 Oscars. She’s proud Sharon called out the dating app.

Sharon has been married twice. She married producer Michael Greenburg in 1984 and got divorced in 1990. The Oscar nominee married journalist Phil Bronstein in 1998. They divorced in 2004.