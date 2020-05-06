Susan Lucci, 73, Dazzles In A Skintight Red Dress After Reviving Her ‘AMC’ Erica Kane Character

Susan Lucci looks as stunning today as when ‘All My Children’ left ABC’s airwaves in 2011. She donned an incredible one-shouldered red dress for a video PSA on heart health.

It’s too bad All My Children still isn’t on the air, because daytime TV’s former leading lady Susan Lucci is still looking so amazing at age 73. She taped a public service announcement video to raise funds for the American Heart Association and shared it to her Instagram on May 5. In it, she appeared just as glamorous as her soap opera alter ego Erica Kane. While AMC was cancelled by ABC in 2011, Susan looked like she just stepped onto the set with her incredibly glam look in a red cocktail dress. What’s all the more amazing is she just revived Erica doing dramatic expressions while wearing tight leather pants for a Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show from home appearance. One of the four existing soaps on network TV needs to hire this woman STAT, because she’s still got it.

Susan wore a red, one-shouldered sleeveless mini-dress and looked so incredibly gorgeous. It was skin-tight and fit her like a glove, showing that she still has her trim actress figure into her 70’s. Her brunette locks were teased to give her plenty of volume on the top and sides, as her hair brushed past her shoulders. The Emmy winner had a glam makeup job that showed off her flawless face, including a bright red lip to match her stylish frock.

Susan could be seen seated with her legs crossed at the knee on a white chair. She showed off her amazing posture while in her living room, resting her hands on her lap. She was in front of a fireplace that had two gorgeous blue and white Chinese patterned vases on either side of the mantel. In the direct center was her Daytime Emmy Award for for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She takes immense pride in it, after finally taking home the prize in 1999 after 19 previous nominations for her portrayal of Erica Kane without a win.

The daytime legend captioned the video, “The American Heart Association is celebrating #ShowUsYourGood. Join us in supporting heart and stroke patients who are more vulnerable than ever. If you can, join me in donating at the link in my bio help save lives today!” Susan has been a powerful voice for the American Heart Association — especially when it comes to women’s cardiovascular heath — ever since she had a near-fatal 2018 cardiac episode. After experiencing a series of chest pains, she went to her doctor and found out there was a 90 percent blockage to the main artery of her heart. She was on the verge of a sudden fatal heart attack, known as the widow maker, and had emergency heart surgery. Susan had two stents placed in her heart, and thankfully has been in good health ever since.