Jane Seymour, 69, Looks Unrecognizable With Gorgeous Grey Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics

Jane Seymour left her iconic red locks behind for her latest film role and opted for a new grey ‘do! See the before and after pics of Jane’s hair makeover she underwent for her upcoming film, ‘Ruby’s Choice.’

Beloved British actress Jane Seymour looks like a completely different person! While on the Sydney, Australia set of her upcoming film Ruby’s Choice, the actress, 69, showed off her brand new grey hairdo perfect for her character. It left a number of her fans completely shocked, however, especially because the look is quite the opposite from her fiery red hair she is best known for!

While on the set, the Golden Globe-winning actress looked quite at ease as she prepped for her next scene. She did, however, practice necessary safety precautions amid the global coronavirus pandemic and was spotted wearing a face mask around her fellow cast and crew members. Jane also got the star treatment while on set, sitting in her own classic-style actor’s chair with the name of the film printed right on the back!

At 69, Jane looked absolutely incredible. But longtime fans of the star shouldn’t be so taken aback by her new look, especially considering that it could very well be a wig designed specifically for her character. Jane plays the title role in the film directed by Michael Budd. The story follows a teen girl who is forced to share her bedroom with her grandmother, who is struggling with dementia. The pair go from being completely at odds to loving each other, as Ruby’s granddaughter unearths secrets about their family, according to IMDb’s logline for the project.

Before donning the grey style and forgoing her glamorous makeup, Jane was consistently recognized for her stunning, long red locks. The British actress actually rose to fame in the early ’70s, and fans lauded her talent as well as her striking beauty. At the age of 31, Jane earned her very first Golden Globe award for her work in the Miniseries East of Eden, an adaptation of John Steinbeck‘s seminal novel.

In total, Jane has earned eight Golden Globe nominations throughout her career, winning two, and received five Emmy nominations, winning one in 1988 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special for Onassis: The Richest Man in the World. She is best known for her leading role in the series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman which ran for six seasons and over 140 episodes from 1993-1998. Since that time, Jane has continued to act, and has even appeared on beloved shows like ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! At 69, Jane still looks absolutely ravishing, whether she is on set and in character or hitting the red carpet!