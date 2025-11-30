Luigi Mangione’s Family: All About His Parents, Cousin & Other Relatives

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, comes from a wealthy family. Mangione was taken into custody by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2024, five days after Thompson was shot from behind in New York City. Four months later, he pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges, two of which were dismissed by a judge almost a year later.

During a press conference in 2024, the New York Police Department revealed that a tipster called authorities after seeing Mangione at McDonald’s, realizing that he matched the description of the suspected shooter.

“This is a strong person of interest,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, per CBS News. “He matches the description of the identification we’ve been looking for. He’s also in possession of several items that we believe will connect him to this incident.”

The items found in Mangione’s possession included a gun and fake IDs. He was later charged with the murder of Thompson.

Learn more about Mangione, his family and his background, below.

UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin suspect identified as Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old former Ivy League student. He was taken into custody this morning at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s and caught with a manifesto that appeared to list grievances with the healthcare industry – he has not… pic.twitter.com/vL2puIHr7e — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2024

Who Is Luigi Mangione?

Mangione is an Ivy League-educated student. He attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in engineering, computer and information science, according to his LinkedIn. Previously, he went to the private all-boys’ Gilman School in Maryland.

Who Are Luigi Mangione’s Parents?

The names of Mangione’s parents are unclear. However, multiple outlets including Los Angeles Magazine reported that they own the Turf Valley Resort and Hayfields Country Club.

According to Hayfields Country Club’s website, the venue is a “family-owned, private country club overlooking the spectacular views of Oregon Ridge” in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The club offers members “exclusive access to an elite golf course, practice facilities, recreational activities and casual dining” in addition to “an active lifestyle.”

The Turf Valley Resort is located in Ellicott City, Maryland, and boasts a whopping 1,000-acre property for guests, per the resort’s website.

Who Else Is in Mangione’s Family?

According to Daily Mail, Mangione is the younger cousin of Maryland State Delegate Antonio “Nino” Mangione. The delegate has been in office since 2019 and is a member of the Republican Party.

Antonio has not publicly commented on his younger cousin’s arrest nor his possible connection to the murder of Thompson.

Mangione’s family issued a statement following his arrest via Nino’s X account, which read, “Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson, and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.”

Where Is the Mangione Family From?

It appears the Mangione family is from Maryland, but Luigi was living in Hawaii up until his arrest, according to his LinkedIn page.