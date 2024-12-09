Luigi Mangione: About the Person of Interest in Brian Thompson’s Shooting

Image Credit: Getty Images

A person of interest has reportedly been identified in the Brian Thompson shooting. The deceased UnitedHealthcare CEO was gunned down in a targeted attack on December 4, 2024, outside a Hilton Hotel in New York City, the NYPD confirmed. Police promptly embarked on a manhunt and traced a 26-year-old named Luis Mangione to Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days later. According to a new report, he could be the suspect seen in surveillance videos across New York.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny announced Mangione’s arrest on December 9, 2024.

“A man was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania this morning. He has been identified as Luigi Nicholas Mangione,” Kenny said. “He’s a male, 26 years old, he was born and raised in Maryland. We know he has ties to San Francisco, California, and his last known address was Honolulu, Hawaii. He has no prior arrest history in New York.”

Learn more about the reported person of interest in Thompson’s case, below.

UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin suspect identified as Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old former Ivy League student. He was taken into custody this morning at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s and caught with a manifesto that appeared to list grievances with the healthcare industry – he has not… pic.twitter.com/vL2puIHr7e — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2024

Who Shot Brian Thompson?

So far, police have not publicly identified a suspect in Thompson’s murder. However, Mangione was named a person of interest in the case, according to the New York Post. Mangione was taken into custody by police at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9 — five days after Thompson was fatally shot.

Who Is Luigi Mangione?

Mangione is an engineer who is a person of interest in Thompson’s shooting, the New York Post reported. According to the outlet, he has not been charged with a crime.

When Mangione was stopped by police in Pennsylvania, he was caught with a gun, silencer, four fake IDs and a manifesto that focused on the U.S. healthcare industry’s profits and motives, according to the outlet.

Mangione is an outspoken advocate in the technology industry, his X account shows. Additionally, the NYP reported that Mangione previously “liked” social media posts from Ted Kaczynski — a.k.a the “Unabomber.”

Luigi Mangione Was an Ivy League Student

Mangione earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree at the University of Pennsylvania in engineering, computer and information science, according to a LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Mangione.

Mangione’s Past Job Experience, According to His LinkedIn

According to a LinkedIn page that appears to be Mangione’s, he has worked as a data engineer at TrueCar, Inc. in Santa Monica, California, for four years. His profile location notes that he had been living in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Before joining TrueCar, Mangione’s page indicates that he was the founder and project lead of a University of Pennsylvania video game development program from 2016 to 2020. In 2019, he worked as the head counselor to an “artificial intelligence teaching assistant” at Stanford University.

While at his alma mater, UPenn, Mangione worked as a teaching assistant in the “head of recitation committee.”

Luigi Mangione’s Family Owns a Country Club

According to Los Angeles Magazine, Mangione’s parents own the Turf Valley Resort and Hayfields Country Club.

Why Was Brian Thompson Shot?

Since a suspect has not been publicly identified by police, a motive is still unknown. However, reports speculate that the shooter could have been fed up with rumored insurmountable expenses from UnitedHealthcare. Thompson’s murder has divided social media users, with some slamming him for his multi-million-dollar net worth and alleged wealthy lifestyle.

Moreover, law enforcement sources told the NYP that Mangione had a reason to despise the medical industry — because of how his ill relative was treated in the past.