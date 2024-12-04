Brian Thompson’s Net Worth: The Late UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Salary

Brian Thompson was known as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare for the past three years. The late executive made major contributions to the health insurance company over his decades-long career. Unfortunately, his life was cut short in December 2024 after he was fatally shot before attending his company’s investor day in Midtown Manhattan. A gunman — whose identity has not been revealed yet — fired at Thompson multiple times outside the Hilton Hotel, ultimately killing him. Police suspect this was a targeted killing, but details on the case are still unclear.

Since he became an executive at UnitedHealthcare, Thompson increased his earnings. Learn more about his career and net worth, below.

What Did Brian Thompson Do for a Living?

Thompson worked at UnitedHealthcare for about 20 years. He previously served as the leader of UnitedHealthcare’s government programs, including medicare and retirement, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his LinkedIn bio, Thompson indicated that he “served as chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare’s government programs business including Medicare & Retirement, the largest business dedicated to the health and well-being needs of seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries; and Community & State, which provides health care products and services to states that care for the economically disadvantaged, the medically underserved and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.”

Previously, Thompson served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare & Retirement.

“I joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004 in corporate development working on mergers and acquisitions, and since then, have held numerous leadership positions including chief financial officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, Community & State and Medicare & Retirement,” Thompson indicated on his LinkedIn page. “Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, I was a practicing CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, serving as a manager in the Transaction Advisory Services group of the Audit practice. I am a graduate of the University of Iowa.”

Before he started working with the health insurance giant, Thompson was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Brian Thompson’s Salary at UnitedHealthcare

Thompson’s salary at United Healthcare was reportedly $10 million per year, according to Daily Mail. However, according to several outlets, he exercised more than $20 million worth of stock units in early 2024.

Brian Thompson’s Net Worth

Thompson had a net worth close to $43 million, according to multiple outlets such as Daily Beast and WallMine.