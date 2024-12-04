Who Was Brian Thompson? About the UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot & Killed in NYC

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on December 4, 2024. Investigators believe the incident was a targeted attack, according to CNN. The 50-year-old was struck in the chest by a bullet fired from about 20 feet away while heading to the Hilton Hotel for the company’s annual investor conference.

A statement from a Hilton Hotel representative addressed the tragedy to CNN: “We are deeply saddened by this morning’s events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy. Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department.” In addition, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny shared with NBC, “The motive for this murder is currently unknown but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted.”

As authorities search for the shooter who fled the scene and investigate the motive, here’s more about the late Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Brian Thompson Graduated From College in 1997

Thompson graduated from the University of Iowa in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, according to his LinkedIn page.

Brian Thompson Worked in Minnesota for UnitedHealthCare

Based in Minnesota, Thompson spent over 20 years working at UnitedHealthcare. He became CEO in 2021 after holding various leadership roles within the company, as reported by the New York Post. His work made him a key figure in the healthcare industry.

Brian Thompson’s Net Worth

Thompson’s successful career contributed to an estimated net worth of $42.9 million, per WallMine.

Brian Thompson is Survived by Family

Thompson is survived by his wife, Paulette Thompson, a 51-year-old physical therapist that works for Park Nicollet Health Services, and their two children. Speaking to NBC, Paulette revealed her husband had previously mentioned receiving threats. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him,” she shared to the outlet.