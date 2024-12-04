Who Was Brian Thompson? About the UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot & Killed in NYC

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot and killed in New York City while on his way to a conference. Learn more about the late executive below.

December 4, 2024 12:32PM EST
Brian Thompson
A Crime Scene Unit officer photographs the scene where CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton early on December 4, 2024 in New York. Brian Thompson, the chief executive of one of the United States's largest health insurance companies, UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a New York Hilton hotel in an apparently targeted hit Wednesday, US media reported. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 4: Police officers take security measures as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, New York, United States on December 4, 2024. The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was killed in a Midtown shooting near a hotel on 54th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. He was rushed to an area hospital and later died. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Police gather outside of a Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on December 04, 2024 in New York City. Brian Thompson was shot and killed before 7:00 AM this morning outside the Hilton Hotel, just before he was set to attend the company's annual investors' meeting. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Image Credit: United Health Group

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on December 4, 2024. Investigators believe the incident was a targeted attack, according to CNN. The 50-year-old was struck in the chest by a bullet fired from about 20 feet away while heading to the Hilton Hotel for the company’s annual investor conference.

A statement from a Hilton Hotel representative addressed the tragedy to CNN:  “We are deeply saddened by this morning’s events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy. Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department.” In addition, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny shared with NBC“The motive for this murder is currently unknown but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted.”

As authorities search for the shooter who fled the scene and investigate the motive, here’s more about the late Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Brian Thompson Graduated From College in 1997

Thompson graduated from the University of Iowa in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, according to his LinkedIn page.

Brian Thompson Worked in Minnesota for UnitedHealthCare

Based in Minnesota, Thompson spent over 20 years working at UnitedHealthcare. He became CEO in 2021 after holding various leadership roles within the company, as reported by the New York Post. His work made him a key figure in the healthcare industry.

Brian Thompson’s Net Worth

Thompson’s successful career contributed to an estimated net worth of $42.9 million, per WallMine.

Brian Thompson is Survived by Family

Thompson is survived by his wife, Paulette Thompson, a 51-year-old physical therapist that works for Park Nicollet Health Services, and their two children. Speaking to  NBC, Paulette revealed her husband had previously mentioned receiving threats. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him,” she shared to the outlet. 