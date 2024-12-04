Brian Thompson’s Family: The Late UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Wife & Children

Brian Thompson was shot and killed on December 4, 2024, outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan as he was arriving to an investor conference with his company, United Healthcare. He was 50 years old. The gunman fled the scene, and Brian was declared dead at Mount Sinai West Hospital that day. He leaves behind a family: his wife and their children.

Who Is Brian Thompson’s Wife?

Brian was married to his wife, Paulette Thompson. She spoke with NBC News shortly after her husband was shot and revealed that Brian had received “some threats” before he was murdered.

“There had been some threats. Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage?” Paulette said in a phone call with the outlet. “I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him. … I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children.”

Paulette works as a physical therapist with Park Nicollet Health Services. She earned a Masters of Physical Therapy degree after attending the University of Iowa, which is where Brian went to college.

According to Daily Mail, her work bio reads, “I love spending time with my two boys and taking them to all of their activities. I also love boating, spending time with family and friends, playing piano, biking, and traveling. I am dedicated and passionate when it comes to well-being and want to make a difference in other people’s lives. I love helping people recover from their injuries and giving them a sense of empowerment over their health so they can live their lives to the fullest getting them back to their baseline or in some cases, surpassing their baseline.”

Does Brian Thompson Have Children?

Brian and Paulette share two children together.

What Happened to Brian Thompson?

On December 4, 2024, Brian was walking outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he was attending UnitedHealthcare’s investor conference. A gunman — whose identity has not been revealed yet — shot Brian in the chest. The NYPD reported that this appeared to be a targeted killing.