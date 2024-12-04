What Did Brian Thompson Do for a Living? His Job at UnitedHealthcare

Brian Thompson held numerous prestigious roles throughout his career, ultimately serving as CEO of UnitedHealthcare. His life was tragically cut short in what authorities describe as a targeted attack. The 50-year-old executive was fatally shot in New York City on his way to the company’s annual investor conference, struck by a gunman firing from 20 feet away. His wife, Paulette Thompson, a physical therapist, revealed in an interview with NBC that Brian had received threats before his death. He leaves behind her and their two children. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him,” she shared.

While Brian is remembered for his two decades of service at UnitedHealthcare, his career included several impressive roles at various organizations. According to his LinkedIn profile, here’s a detailed look at his professional journey:

Manager at PwC (1997–2004)

Brian began his career at PwC, where he worked as an Audit Manager from 1997 to 2002 and later as Manager of Transaction Advisory Services until 2004.

Director of Corporate Development, UnitedHealthcare (2004–2008)

In 2004, Brian joined UnitedHealthcare, marking the beginning of his 20-year career at the company.

Vice President, Financial Controller, and CFO Healthcare Alliances (2008–2010)

He advanced to Vice President and Financial Controller, focusing on Healthcare Alliances.

Chief Financial Officer, UnitedHealthcare Community & State (2010–2011)

Brian’s rise within the company continued as he served as CFO for the Community & State division.

Chief Financial Officer, Employer & Individual (2011–2013)

He then moved to the Employer & Individual division, serving as CFO for over two years.

Chief Financial Officer, Medicare & Retirement (2017–2021)

Brian managed financial operations for the Medicare & Retirement sector for four years.

CEO, UnitedHealthcare Government Programs (2019–2021)

In this role, Brian oversaw the Government Programs division before being named CEO of the entire organization.

CEO, UnitedHealthcare (2021–2024)

From 2021 until his untimely death in 2024, Brian led UnitedHealthcare as its Chief Executive Officer, shaping the company’s future and making significant industry contributions.