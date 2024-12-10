Who Are Luigi Mangione’s Parents? His Mom & Dad Own a Resort & Club

Image Credit: Getty Images

Luigi Mangione has officially been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The Ivy League graduate was taken into custody by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2024, five days after Thompson was shot in New York City. While speculation continues about the motive behind the alleged shooting, new information about Luigi’s parents and relatives has come to light.

Shortly after Luigi was arrested, his cousin Nino Mangione issued a statement from their family via his X account. He wrote alongside a screenshot, “A Statement From The Mangione Family Regarding Luigi Mangione.”

“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione,” the note read. “We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson, and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news. The Mangione family.”

Learn about Luigi’s parents and his life growing up, below.

A Statement From The Mangione Family Regarding Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/6E6E2CfgFv — Nino Mangione (@NinoMangione42) December 10, 2024

Who Are Luigi Mangione’s Parents?

Luigi’s parents’ names are unclear at the time of publication. However, multiple outlets reported that they own the Turf Valley Resort and the Hayes Country Club, which are both located in Maryland.

The Hayfields Country Club’s website indicates that the venue is a “family-owned, private country club overlooking the spectacular views of Oregon Ridge” in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The club offers members “exclusive access to an elite golf course, practice facilities, recreational activities and casual dining.”

Who Are Luigi Mangione’s Grandparents?

Luigi’s grandparents were Nicholas Mangione and Mary Mangione, who bought the Turf Valley Resort in the 1970s, according to The Washington Post, per Newsweek. They also owned nursing homes and radio stations, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Nicholas has 37 grandchildren, including Luigi, Newsweek reported. The family has donated more than $1 million to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Maryland, where the Mangione grandkids were born, according to the outlet.

The Mangiones also have a foundation called The Mangione Family Foundation, which has supported organizations such as the Kennedy Krieger Institute, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Newsweek reported.

How Much Money Does the Mangione Family Have?

It’s unclear how much money the Mangione family has. Luigi attended the prestigious private Gilman School in Maryland, which has a yearly $37,000 tuition for high school students. The head of Gilman, Henry P.A. Smyth, reacted to Luigi’s arrest in an email obtained by CNN, which read, “This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”

Upon graduating as the valedictorian of his 2016 class, Luigi attended the University of Pennsylvania. There, he earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It is unclear whether Luigi paid full tuition at UPenn, but the Ivy League school is known for its high costs. According to the university’s website, the 2024-2025 academic year tuition is around $60,000. If a student lives on or off campus, the university estimates the total costs would be around $90,000 per year.

Luigi graduated from UPenn in 2020, per his LinkedIn page.