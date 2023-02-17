Lori Harvey’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About Damson Idris Relationship & Her Past Romances

Lori Harvey is a model and daughter of the famous TV host Steve Harvey.

Brunette bombshell Lori Harvey, 26, is widely known for her successful modeling career and famous dad, Steve Harvey, 66. The 26-year-old beauty has not only graced the cover of Essence and more but she’s only made headlines for dating a few Hollywood hunks! Not only was engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay, 29, but she also went on to fall for Creed star Michael B. Jordan, 36. Most recently, the daughter Steve has been romantically linked to British actor Damson Idris, 31, and they even made their red carpet debut on Feb. 15, 2023. Learn more about Lori’s love life below!

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris

As previously mentioned, Lori has been linked to a few major Hollywood heartthrobs in the last few years, including Snowfall star Damson Idris. The 31-year-old actor and Lori sparked romance rumors in Dec. 2022, and later confirmed they were dating via Lori’s birthday Instagram photos on Jan. 17, 2023. “If you missed it I hate that for you,” she captioned the carousel of images.

Most recently, Lori and Damson proved they’re relationship goals with a night full of PDA at the Season 6 premiere of Snowfall on Feb. 15, 2023. Not only were they photographed hand-in-hand, but Damson even planted a big kiss on his leading lady that night! The Tennessee native and her new beau appeared to match with all-black ensembles that evening as well. Lori rocked an off-shoulder gown, while Damson opted for a classic black suit. So chic!

Her Romance With Michael B. Jordan

Prior to Lori’s loved up PDA sessions with Damson, she was linked to Michael B. Jordan from Nov. 2020 until the duo called it quits by June 2022, per PEOPLE. Lori and the 36-year-old actor were first spotted at an airport around the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020 (see photos here), just one month before they hit up Salt Lake City together that December. By Jan. 2021, the Black Panther star and Lori made their romance Instagram official with a sweet snapshot that has since been deleted.

Around that same time, Lori’s father revealed how he felt about his daughter dating Michael. “I like this one,” Steve told iHeartRadio’s The Steve Harvey Morning Show. “I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'” Later, nearly one year ahead of their breakup, Michael revealed that he was “happy” to be with Lori. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he gushed to PEOPLE. “I am extremely happy.”

“This is my year”: @Michaelb4jordan is reprising his starring role in @creedmovie — and making his directorial debut. He opens up to @GayleKing about how the film “pushed” him beyond his “personal limits” — and shares how he’s giving back to his community. pic.twitter.com/kvjR7zeNdm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 8, 2023

All good things must come to an end, as they say. By June 2022 both Lori and her then-love deleted all traces of each other from their social media and called it a day on their romance. On June 4, a source close to the couple claimed that they broke up, but still had amicable feelings toward each other. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider told PEOPLE. “They still love each other.” And for the Feb. 13, 2023, issue of Rolling Stone Michael dished about what he is looking for next in a partner. “Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible,” he said, before adding, “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

Lori & Soccer Player Memphis Depay

Although Lori is seemingly in love with her new man, it was not too long ago that she was linked to soccer player Memphis Depay from 2016 until they parted ways two years later. When Lori was 20 years old, the now 29-year-old popped the question and got engaged to her in 2017. Even the then bride-to-be’s dad took to Twitter to announce the romantic news. “Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats!”, he wrote at the time. Despite their pending nuptials, Lori and Memphis opted to end their relationship in 2018.

Later, during a conversation with Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt, via Complex, Lori opened up about her engagement. “I almost got married very young,” she shared at the time. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, or what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.” Some other famous men she was linked to include rapper Future, singer Trey Songz, along with a speculated romance with rapper Sean Combs.