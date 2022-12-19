Lori Harvey Spotted Out With Damson Idris After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos

It’s cuffing season, and Lori Harvey may end the year with a new romance. Months after Lori, 25, parted ways with Michael B. Jordan following a year-plus of dating, she stepped out in a ruched dress to attend Zack Bia’s holiday event at Los Angeles’ Catch Restaurant over the weekend. Lori wasn’t going solo, per Just Jared. Shortly after she arrived at the eatery, her rumored flame, Damson Idris, pulled up to the restaurant and joined Steve Harvey’s daughter. The two have been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now, but they made sure to keep any possible romance under wraps during this outing.

Damson, 31, best known for playing Franklin Saint on Snowfall, arrived separately from Lori and did so while wearing a pair of loose-fitting denim pants, a white shirt, black shoes, and a black bomber-style jacket. Lori dressed for the occasion, pairing her ruched dress with some slick pumps. Her hair was put up in braids, and she carried a small bag into the establishment.

The dinner rendezvous comes six months after Lori and Michael B. Jordan, 34, ended their relationship. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” PEOPLE reported when announcing the split. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.” The couple began dating in November 2020, and a month after celebrating his and Lori’s one-year anniversary, Michael hinted that what they had was real. “There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was,” the Creed star told The Hollywood Reporter.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” he added. “It takes a special person to deal with that. … Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”

The split shocked fans – and the former couple’s inner circle. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the breakup. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”