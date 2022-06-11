Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan’s Friends ‘Stunned’ Over Split: They Were ‘The Perfect Couple’

News of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan‘s breakup after more than a year of dating shocked fans, and apparently, their friends were just as surprised. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”

Lori, 25, and Michael, 35, got together in Nov. 2020. All seemed to be going well, especially when the model gushed about the strong foundations of their romance in January. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori told POPSUGAR regarding her relationship advice. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now?’ It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”

The former couple’s June 4 split was confirmed by Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, 65, on his radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show. “Things happen,” he said on June 6, per E! News. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.” Steve previously called Michael a “good guy” and said he was happy his daughter was happy.

View Related Gallery Lori Harvey: Photos Of Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event Lori Harvey arriving at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, at Terminal 5. Pictured: Ref: SPL5290148 160222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Now, both Lori and Michael are dealing with the aftermath of a breakup, and the Black Panther actor is not taking it lightly, according to HollywoodLife‘s source. “Michael is so upset right now because he saw himself spending the rest of his life with Lori. He can’t believe this is how things ended and knows this is hard on both of them,” the insider divulged. However, there is hope: The insider added that it “wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together because they really were perfect together.”

A day after the breakup, Michael was seen smiling with his friends at the second game of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco. Neith he nor Lori have publicly commented on their breakup, but Lori has removed all traces of Michael from her Instagram page.