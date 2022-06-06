Michael B. Jordan Seen At NBA Finals For 1st Time Since Lori Harvey Split: Video

Michael B. Jordan, 35, enjoyed a night out watching basketball following his breakup with Lori Harvey, 25. The Creed star was spotted at Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco on June 5. He sat courtside with rapper Cordae, 24, and his presence was broadcast to the world in a video shared by the Chase Center, which hosted the game between the Celtics and the Warriors. Michael looked as handsome as ever in a dark blue jacket and matching pants and a pair of white Nike sneakers.

An eyewitness at the game told E! News that Michael “went right to his seat” when he arrived and “didn’t do much cheering” from the audience. “He wasn’t his usual excited self tonight,” the insider noted about the newly-single star. MBJ’s somber mood isn’t surprising considering the news of his and Lori’s breakup became public just one day before the NBA game.

The Black Panther actor had been dating Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter for over year before they decided to go their separate ways. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” a source told People, who first reported the split. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.” Lori has deleted every posts with MBJ from her Instagram, but Michael still has posts featuring his ex on his page.

View Related Gallery Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics Of All Time -- Photos FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed in the film, "Creed II," in theaters on Nov. 21. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Michael and Lori had celebrated their one-year anniversary in November. In the new year, Lori opened up about the relationship to POPSUGAR and explained why it’s important for a couple to start off as friends. She also stressed the importance of open dialogue with a partner, saying, “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page.”

Sadly, things seemingly cooled off between Michael and Lori in recent months. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, but then Lori appeared solo at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. It’s unclear why exactly they split, but hopefully they can return to just being friends.