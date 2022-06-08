Lori Harvey’s Mom Seemingly Shades Michael B. Jordan With Cryptic Message After Split

Lori Harvey‘s mother, Marjorie Harvey, has seemingly spoken out following her daughter’s split from Michael B. Jordan via a cryptic post on her Instagram Story. On June 6, she shared a video of actress Jennifer Lewis saying, “You sit in s—t for too long, it stops smelling. So come the f—k outta there.” The shady message came just two days after it was reported that the Black Panther actor, 35, and the model, 25, called it quits after more than a year of dating, per E! News.

People magazine was the first to announce the news with an inside source confirming the split. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider reportedly said. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Comedian and television host Steve Harvey, 65, confirmed the news on his radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, on June 6 with a much more unbothered tone. “Things happen,” he said, per E! News. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.” He added, “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.” Regardless, though, he said he was “1,000 percent” on his daughter’s side. Steve previously said he approved of the relationship and was thrilled for his daughter. He also called Michael a “good guy.”

View Related Gallery Lori Harvey: Photos Of Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event Lori Harvey arriving at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, at Terminal 5. Pictured: Ref: SPL5290148 160222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Michael and Lori celebrated their first anniversary in Nov. 2021. “Happy Anniversary. It’s been a year, crazy!!” the actor wrote on his Instagram Story with a slideshow of snapshots with his former love. Then, in December, he gushed about how much love he felt during the relationship. “There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. … I’m happy.”

Neither Lori nor Michael have officially addressed their breakup themselves. Michael enjoyed a boys’ night out at Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco the day before the news of his split from Lori came to light. He seemed to be in good spirits and smiled in a video shared by the Chase Center on Twitter. Meanwhile, Lori has deleted all traces of her former beau from her Instagram page.