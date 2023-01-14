Lori Harvey Rocks Slinky Corset Dress & Holds Hands With New Boyfriend Damson Idris At Her Party

Lori celebrated her big 26th birthday with her new man and a Hollywood bash that included guests Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber! Check out the pics here!

January 14, 2023 12:42PM EST
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Harvey puts on a sexy display in a black dress as she celebrates her 26th birthday at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
Image Credit: HEDO / BACKGRID

Lori Harvey had a lot to celebrate when she was spotted in Hollywood on Friday night, January 13. Not only was it the model’s 26th birthday, but it was also one of the first times she stepped out with her new boyfriend, Snowfall star Damson Idris! The adorable pair held hands as they made their way into Lori’s celeb-studded bash, which included A-list guests like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin!

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris in Hollywood for her birthday in January 2023. (HEDO / BACKGRID)

Looking like a billion bucks on her big day, Lori stole the spotlight in a gorgeous black satin dress which held a corset-like design. Her trademark raven locks were tied up in a bun, allowing her striking features to shine. Damson kept it sophisticated and cool in a white tuxedo jacket and a black shirt as he led his lady into the venue.

After being spotted out on a date in December 2022, the couple confirmed they were an item when Damson took to his Instagram Story on Friday with an adorable PDA photo of the pair. “Happy birthday Nunu,” he captioned the sweet photo. With their hand-holding escapade hours later, it certainly appeared Lori and Damson were ready to ramp up their red-hot romance publicly.

Lori Harvey had a wardrobe change during her birthday bash. (Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID)

The new relationship comes almost six months after Lori’s breakup with Michael B. Jordan. Back in the beginning of June 2022, Lori and the Black Panther actor reportedly called it off after dating for more than a year, according to a source for People. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider said. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Meanwhile, Lori’s adopted father, Steve Harvey, might be a little crushed by the news of her new romance, as he was a fan of Lori and Michael being an item, and even gave the pair his stamp of approval. “I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now,” he gushed in 2021. “I really am. It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here.”

