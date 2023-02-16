Damson Idris Sweetly Kisses Lori Harvey On The Forehead At ‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Premiere: Photos

Roughly two months after they were first spotted together, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey took their romance to the red carpet. Damson, 31, brought Lori, 26, to the premiere of season 6 – the final season – of his show, Snowfall, on Wednesday (Feb. 15). While the two stood together in front of the vivid print outside at The Ted Mann Theater in Los Angeles, Damson decided to get him some “sugar” of a non-illicit kind. The actor, who has played Franklin Saint since the series premiere in 2017, leaned in to give Lori a kiss on the forehead.

Lori smiled at the affection as she held Damson’s hand. For the event, the daughter of Steve Harvey wore a sleek asymmetrical gown with an ‘off-the-shoulder’ moment for everyone to see. Her hair was styled into curls in a look that was giving Golden Age of Hollywood. Damson kept it classy with a sleek suit, a white shirt, and a matching white tie. One could practically hear Melle Mel’s “White Lines” while taking in the outfit.

Lori and Damson first sparked romance rumors in mid-December 2022, roughly six months after she and Michael B. Jordan ended their year-plus relationship. Fans didn’t have to speculate over a relationship for long: Damson posted a photo of him kissing Lori on her birthday in mid-January. “Happy birthday, Nunu,” he captioned the PDA. The two also took their romance to the streets of Hollywood, holding hands as they made their way to Lori’s birthday party.

Though the love between Lori and Michael has ended, the Creed 3 star isn’t holding a grudge. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” Michael, 36, said in an interview with CBS’ Gayle King. “I’m in my light now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that. This is my year.”

Michael also spoke about what he’s looking for in his next relationship while speaking with Rolling Stone. “Of course, I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible,” he said. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

It might happen to whoever has the Raya dating app on their phone. “I went through my very first public breakup,” Michael said during his monologue when hosting Saturday Night Live on Jan. 28. “Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape! So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.”