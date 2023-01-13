Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Confirm They’re Dating With Sweet PDA Photo On Her Birthday

Instagram official! Damson Idris shared the PDA photo and confirmed his relationship with Lori Harvey on her 26th birthday.

January 13, 2023 11:10AM EST
Lori Harvey Damson Idris
Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event
West Hollywood, CA - Socialite Lori Harvey & British actor Damson Idris continue to spark dating rumors as they are spotted arriving at Catch together for Zack Bia's Holiday event. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 17 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Harvey Baby2Baby Gala, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2022
Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Talk about a power couple. Snowfall star Damson Idris seemingly confirmed his new relationship with Lori Harvey on his Instagram Story. In an adorable PDA photo, Damson kisses Lori on the cheek as they share an intimate hug. “Happy birthday Nunu,” he captioned the photo. He also shared another photo of Lori holding lots and lots of cash.

Lori and Damson first sparked dating rumors in the latter half of 2022. They were first spotted out together in December 2022. The pair attended Zack Bia’s holiday event in Los Angeles.

Damson is best known for his role as Franklin Saint in the hit FX series Snowfall, which will return for its final season on February 22. The 31-year-old actor, who hails from London, has also appeared in episodes of The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror. He starred in the 2021 Netflix movie Outside the Wire.

Steve Harvey’s famous daughter is taking her love life very seriously these days. The 26-year-old model recently opened up about what she wants in a potential partner in a December 2022 interview with Essence. “My experience has taught me that I need somebody who respects me—somebody who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and makes me feel at peace,” she said. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody. And so if I see any signs of that happening, I’m like, ‘Got to go!’”

Lori Harvey Damson Idris
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are dating. (CraSH/imageSPACE/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

This is Lori’s first serious relationship after her split from Michael B. Jordan. Lori and Michael called it quits in June 2022 after dating for more than a year. Their breakup came as a shock to everyone. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Lori and Michael’s friends “were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”

