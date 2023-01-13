Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Confirm They’re Dating With Sweet PDA Photo On Her Birthday

Talk about a power couple. Snowfall star Damson Idris seemingly confirmed his new relationship with Lori Harvey on his Instagram Story. In an adorable PDA photo, Damson kisses Lori on the cheek as they share an intimate hug. “Happy birthday Nunu,” he captioned the photo. He also shared another photo of Lori holding lots and lots of cash.

Lori Harvey confirms she and Damson Idris are dating. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/movwNL9mNa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

Lori and Damson first sparked dating rumors in the latter half of 2022. They were first spotted out together in December 2022. The pair attended Zack Bia’s holiday event in Los Angeles.

Damson is best known for his role as Franklin Saint in the hit FX series Snowfall, which will return for its final season on February 22. The 31-year-old actor, who hails from London, has also appeared in episodes of The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror. He starred in the 2021 Netflix movie Outside the Wire.

Steve Harvey’s famous daughter is taking her love life very seriously these days. The 26-year-old model recently opened up about what she wants in a potential partner in a December 2022 interview with Essence. “My experience has taught me that I need somebody who respects me—somebody who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and makes me feel at peace,” she said. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody. And so if I see any signs of that happening, I’m like, ‘Got to go!’”

This is Lori’s first serious relationship after her split from Michael B. Jordan. Lori and Michael called it quits in June 2022 after dating for more than a year. Their breakup came as a shock to everyone. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Lori and Michael’s friends “were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”