Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Joining Dating App Raya On ‘SNL’ After Lori Harvey Split: Watch

Michael B. Jordan, 35, had no problem joking about his love life or lack thereof, during his opening monologue for Saturday Night Live on Jan. 28. The actor, who broke up with longtime love Lori Harvey, last year, addressed the split publicly for the first time and talked about being on the dating app Raya. Raya is known for being a place to find love for many well known professionals, like actors, singers, and more, and it requires an approval to even be a part of it.

“I went through my very first public breakup,” Michael said during the monologue. “Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape! So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.'”

“Anyway, estoy en Raya,” he added. The audience couldn’t help but laugh and cheer at the relatable and exciting admission. In addition to his dating life, Michael talked about shooting segments for SNL where he shot his first role on the soap opera All My Children and jokingly called himself “Michael B. Hosting” and “Michael B. In Therapy.”

Michael and Lori’s headline-making split was first reported in June 2022 after they dated for almost two years. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other,” a source told People. “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.”

Although Michael is now single, Lori has romantically moved on with Damon Idris. The British actor shared a photo of him and his new lady love kissing on Instagram on Jan. 13, confirming their romance rumors. The good-looking lovebirds were first seen hanging out together in Dec. 2022 when they went to dinner at Catch Restaurant in Los Angeles, CA.