Lori Harvey Smiles While Wearing A White Crop Top 2 Weeks After Split From Michael B. Jordan: Photo

Freshly single Lori Harvey seemed to be ultra confident after her recent split from actor Michael B. Jordan. In some candid photos captured two weeks after her surprising breakup, the stunning model was seen sporting a cheeky smile on her face while she rocked an ultra cropped white tank top and trendy baggy camouflage cargo pants. She accessorized the look with some square black shades, silver hoop earrings, an assortment of bracelets, and a tiny printed purse slung over her shoulder.

However, this isn’t the only time that Lori has been seen out in public rocking an edgy outfit since living the single life. On June 24, 2022, she was pictured in a strapless, form fitting blue and white bustier top and matching pants at a party for supermodel Bella Hadid. There, she also adorned minimalist white pointy heels and had her silky hair down in loose curls.

Lori, who also happens to be television host Steve Harvey‘s adopted daughter, got together with the Black Panther actor approximately 18 months ago, before they broke up in June 2022. Appearing to be a couple quite deeply in love, Lori and Michael’s seemingly sudden split came as a surprise to many people close in their lives. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”

View Related Gallery Lori Harvey: Photos Of Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Harvey was seen sporting camouflage and a white crop top showing her midriff while on a shopping trip this morning. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

As to how the couple themselves are dealing with the breakup, they are both reportedly having quite a difficult time, according to an insider source from People.“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source told the outlet. However, Lori appears to distracting herself the best way she can with frequent outings in some seriously chic getups. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other” the insider added. Since then, Michael has erased any trace of Lori from his official Instagram page.