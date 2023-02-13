Michael B. Jordan Reveals What He Wants In His Next Relationship After Lori Harvey Split

After a messy split from ex Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan now knows what he really wants. “Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible” the Black Panther actor told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, when asked if he’d thought about another relationship. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.” Model and influencer Lori, 26, and Michael, 36, split in June 2022 after about a year together. After the split, the Creed star erased all traces of his former girlfriend from his Instagram account, sparking speculation that the breakup was anything but amicable.

Still, he told CBS’ Gayle King for a February 8th interview that it worked out for him. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” he said.

He’s also convinced that he’s really coming into his own, both personally and professionally. “I’m in my light right now,” he told CBS. “This is my Jordan year, I mean that. This is my year. There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things. This is at a point in my career where there’s not a lot of people telling me ‘no’ and everything’s wide open.”