Lori Harvey Stuns In Fitted Bike Short One Piece For Gymshark Campaign: Photos

Model Lori Harvey, 25, rocked a bike short one piece for a new campaign with Gymshark on Oct. 13, and we are obsessed! The adoptive daughter of TV host, Steve Harvey, 65, stunned in the fitted jet-black ensemble that also features a scoop back. Lori gave the camera a sassy side-eye while carrying a Gymshark water bottle and walking alongside a pool. Her black tresses were tied up in an elegant topknot to show that she was prepared for an intense workout! Notably, the 25-year-old also rocked a face full of glam. To complete the workout look, Lori opted for a pair of cozy black slides and white crew socks.

Her chic one-piece retails for $70 and also comes in “Rose Brown” and “Cement Brown Spray Dye” on the Gymshark website. The new campaign comes two months after Lori officially announced that she is one of the new faces of the brand. “I’m so excited about becoming one of the newest faces of @gymshark @gymsharkwomen,” she wrote via Instagram. In some of the other campaign snapshots, the SKN by LH founder rocked a blue tie-dyed sports bra with matching yoga pants of the same pattern. She also looked amazing in the olive green bike shorts and similar sports bra that retails for $52.

Lori also spoke to Vogue about her fitness routine during an Oct. 13 interview, where she also dished about finding a right “balance” in her life. Following a knee and back injury, the bombshell revealed she had to alter her workouts. “It was getting hard for me to do the gym thing every day. So, I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll try Pilates, I think I can handle it.’ When I tell you I literally died, I have not had a harder workout in my life,” she told the outlet. “I was shaking. I felt muscles I didn’t even know existed. I just got hooked and intentionally set a goal for myself. I was like, ‘I’m going to have [visible] abs.’”

The outlet also reported that the business owner has tried many “highly restrictive, unsustainable diets” but is now in a better place when it comes to her regimen. “I think, when I was trying to lose fat, I definitely had to figure out what my BMI is, what my caloric intake is to maintain or [be in a deficit]… I had to figure out my rhythm and the pattern that works for my body. Now, I’ve found what works for me,” Lori said. She has been training for a while now, and is very happy to have that be in the spotlight. “I really, really did work hard for this, so for that to be a conversation is a cool moment,” she added.

She is the daughter of Steve’s wife, Marjorie Harvey, and he adopted her when he married Marjorie. Aside from having a super famous stepdad, Lori is also known for dating Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, 35, from Nov. 2020 to June 2022. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time of their split. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”