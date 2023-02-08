Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now

Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.

“I’m in my light right now,” he continued during the interview. “This is my Jordan year, I mean that. This is my year. There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things. This is at a point in my career where there’s not a lot of people telling me ‘no’ and everything’s wide open.”

“This is my year”: @Michaelb4jordan is reprising his starring role in @creedmovie — and making his directorial debut. He opens up to @GayleKing about how the film “pushed” him beyond his “personal limits” — and shares how he’s giving back to his community. pic.twitter.com/kvjR7zeNdm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 8, 2023

Michael and his model ex, 26, went their separate ways back in June after a year together. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Within weeks of the news, however, the Creed actor had purged his Instagram account of any trace of the former relationship — a hint that the breakup hadn’t necessarily been pleasant. Around the same time, Lori told Us Weekly that she was seeking a solid relationship like parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have. Steve adopted Lori when he married her mother back in 2007.

“They’re definitely my couple goals,” she told the outlet in late June. “I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day.”