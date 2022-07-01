Lori Harvey Rocks Burberry Bikini & Matching Leggings After Split From Michael B. Jordan: Photos

Lori Harvey is slaying her post-breakup looks. This time, the 25-year-old model showed off her toned abs in a two-piece Burberry set consisting of a triangle bikini top and leggings. Lori, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, 65, posted the stunning snapshot of herself on Instagram on June 30, as she has a partnership with the high-end fashion brand. The matching set was made out of white fabric that was printed with a playful black and light brown geometric design. “Summertime fine in my @burberry,” Lori wrote with the steamy snapshot.

This is not the first time Lori, who recently became single after dating Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan for more than a year, has advocated for the British fashion house. On April 27, she posted a carousel of photos and a video of herself rocking an all-black Burberry ensemble. The sexy look consisted of a cropped bustier top with a plunging scoop neck cut and a pointed hem that minimized the appearance of her waist and wide-leg trousers. She paired the look with black heels and Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola bag, which retails for just over $2,000.

This is not the first time Lori has brought her A-game to her post-breakup looks, either. On June 27, she shared a snapshot of herself in a sultry sheer dress that hugged her fit physique. She wore it for what appeared to be a quick girls’ trip to Las Vegas, as she noted in the caption she was in the city for just 12 hours.

View Related Gallery Lori Harvey: Photos Of Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Harvey was seen sporting camouflage and a white crop top showing her midriff while on a shopping trip this morning. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The Las Vegas outing came less than a week after Michael erased Lori from his social media pages, seemingly confirming that there was no chance of reconciliation. Previously, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Michael and Lori’s friends were shocked by their split because they seemed to be so in love. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” they explained. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.” The source even said it “wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together,” but that does not appear to be happening.

For now, Lori seems content serving up incredible looks, while Michael stays busy with his friends.