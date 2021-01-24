Michael B. Jordan Goes Shirtless In Sexy Vacation Pic & GF Lori Harvey Calls Him ‘Mine’

‘Black Panther’ star Michael B. Jordan has shared a new snap while on a tropical getaway with his stunning girlfriend Lori Harvey.

“Spf 1000 pls,” Michael B. Jordan captioned his latest Instagram photo, proving he’s very sun safe! The 33-year-old, who was named 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive, took to Instagram on January 24 to share a snap of himself posing shirtless on a boat. Michael rocked a pair of navy blue board shorts and dark sunglasses, as he gave photo credit to his new girlfriend Lori Harvey. The step-daughter of TV host Steve Harvey also jumped into the comments section of the sexy pic writing “Mine.”

Thousands of other fans also dropped comments on the snap, which appeared to have been taken on their recent vacay in St. Barts. “We know who took the photo, stop reminding us,” one follower joked, while another wrote, “OK!!!!!!!!! Get em Mike!!!!” The pair celebrated Lori’s 24th birthday on the tropical trip, and were seen exploring the area on a jet ski! Michael drove while Lori hugged him from behind. They both seemed to be having a great time as they smiled and laughed while the water splashed up.

It comes less than two weeks after the pair made their relationship Instagram official. Lori shared a picture of Michael kissing her on the cheek on January 10, confirming what many fans had already suspected. A source close to the new couple revealed why they made their relationship public. “Lori decided to post Michael because it was something he wanted,” the source told HollywoodLife, “so she followed his lead. She’s very happy that he wanted to let the world know she’s his.”

“She’d never post first, but she is happy that he wanted to make it Instagram official,” the insider continued. “He’s proud to be dating her, and she feels the same way about him. It’s very balanced. So far, this does seem like the best relationship she’s ever had because he’s just such a good guy. Her family’s so happy. They really support this relationship, [and] so far they are very impressed with him.”