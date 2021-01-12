Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan: Why This Feels Like ‘The Best Relationship She’s Ever Had’

After Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made it ‘Instagram Official,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Lori feels this romance is ‘on a whole other level.’

After weeks of speculation, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan confirmed their relationship with a healthy dose of PDA. Lori, 24, shared a picture of Michael, 33, kissing her on the cheek on Jan. 10, dashing the hopes of everyone hoping they’d be the one to capture the Creed star’s heart. For Lori, this was more than just making her romance “Instagram Official”: it was a celebration of finding a brand new kind of love. “Lori decided to post Michael because it was something he wanted,” a source tells HollywoodLife, “so she followed his lead. She’s very happy that he wanted to let the world know she’s his.”

“She’d never post first, but she is happy that he wanted to make it Instagram official,” the source continues. “He’s proud to be dating her, and she feels the same way about him. It’s very balanced. So far, this does seem like the best relationship she’s ever had because he’s just such a good guy. Her family’s so happy. They really support this relationship, [and] so far they are very impressed with him.”

Lori’s friends are also on board with this new romance. They “can tell that she feels different about Michael than she has about any other guy she’s dated in a long time,” a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Michael is on a whole other level, and they have this connection that is unreal. Lori is playing it cool with Michael because she doesn’t want to show all her cards too soon, but it’s obvious to those that know her that she really, really likes him. She can’t stop smiling around him, and she talks about him all the time to her inner circle.”

“But,” adds this second source, “she’s not spilling the tea about their private lives. She’s very respectful when it comes to their dating life. You can tell she cherishes this relationship and doesn’t want to do anything to mess it up. There’s no telling what the future holds, but it seems pretty clear that she thinks this one’s a keeper and who could blame her? Michael’s a catch.”

These two have been able to get to know each other better due to the quarantine, a third source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, and the downtime has allowed them to realize something: “They really like each other quite a bit,” the insider says. “They both seem to enjoy each other’s work ethics. They have the same vision for their futures and genuinely like each other as people because they are both very real. Add to that serious stuff with the fun they have and how they are very attracted to each other, [and] it is as much of a win-win as possible. They love that they can still have their own lives while working on a life together. It just seems to work.”

This romance comes after Lori split from Future in the middle of 2020. She and the 37-year-old “Mask Off” rapper had been linked since October 2019. A few months after she split from Future, Lori and Michael sparked romance rumors when they were seen arriving in her hometown ahead of Thanksgiving. After a period of silence, that romance talk started up again when they flew to Utah for a New Year’s Eve vacation in the snow. Less than two weeks after the new year, Lori decided to start 2021 right by letting everyone know she had a new man in her life.