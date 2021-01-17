Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Pack On PDA As They Go For Romantic Ocean Dip In St. Barts — See Pics

Fun in the sun! Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan looked so into each other as they went for a jet ski ride and swim while celebrating her 24th birthday in St. Barts!

Lori Harvey, 24, and Michael B. Jordan, 33, are all in on the PDA since going Instagram official! The couple are currently vacationing on the ritzy island of St. Barts where Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter is celebrating her 24th birthday. Lori stunned in a string bikini as she and her new boyfriend floated on a spacious board on Sunday, Jan. 17 — see the photos on The Shade Room here. The couple shared a romantic snuggle and laugh, with Michael leaning in to give Lori a kiss on the arm. For his part, the Creed actor rocked a fitted gray water shirt and blue swim trunks as he sipped on what appeared to be a martini.

In other photos, the couple could be seen exploring the area on a jet ski! Michael — who was crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 — drove as Lori hugged him from behind. Both appeared to be having a great time as they smiled and laughed while the water splashed up. After some time in the water, the birthday girl showed off her incredible curves as she stood near an outdoor shower area, revealing the pretty floral print and barely-there bottom of the two-piece. Michael’s abs were on full display as he sweetly helped towel Lori off.

“It was really important to Lori that Michael be there to celebrate her 24th birthday with her and her family because she definitely sees their relationship going somewhere,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 13 — fresh off of the Black Panther actor joining Lori at her stepdad Steve’s home in Atlanta (The Family Feud host married her mother Marjorie Harvey in 2007). “Lori and Michael have been inseparable and she couldn’t be happier with him. She couldn’t have imagined spending her birthday without him by her side and she loves that he blends in so amazing with the people that matter the most to her,” the insider also spilled.

The couple were first linked at Thanksgiving when they were curiously spotting exiting a plane together in Atlanta, which is where Steve and Marjorie reside. Since then, they took a romantic getaway to Utah where they posted separate photos from the same location, cryptically avoiding any selfies or Instagram stories together. Finally, the sexy duo confirmed their love for the world on Jan. 10 with two steamy posts! Lori glowed in the professionally shot photos, including one that showed Michael kissing her on the cheek. In others, they posed in front of a lit Christmas tree. Speaking of the Utah getaway, the 33-year-old actor did dive into his camera roll to pull out one hilarious snow video where she sweetly called him “baby.” We just can’t get enough of these two!