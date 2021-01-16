Exclusive

Why It Was ‘Really Important’ For Lori Harvey To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday With Michael B. Jordan: They’re ‘Inseparable’

Lori Harvey
MEGA
Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event
Beverly Hills, CA - Lori Harvey exits after dinner with a girlfriend at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Girl's Night Out! Actress, Jordyn Woods and socialite Lori Harvey are seen laughing while leaving a night out at Delilah with friends in West Hollywood. The two looked stunning as they turned heads in sexy fits. Pictured: Jordyn Woods, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Harvey E! Entertainment, Elle and IMG Kick-Off Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
, and

Lori Harvey celebrated her 24th birthday ‘in Atlanta at the home of her parents’ with Michael B. Jordan, who ‘vibed so well with her whole family’.

It looks like Lori Harvey, 24, and Michael B. Jordan‘s relationship is progressing nicely. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, 63, and the 33-year-old actor just went Instagram official with their romance and also celebrated Lori’s birthday at her parents’ lavish home in Atlanta, GA on Jan. 13.

“It was really important to Lori that Michael be there to celebrate her 24th birthday with her and her family because she definitely sees their relationship going somewhere,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lori and Michael have been inseparable and she couldn’t be happier with him. She couldn’t have imagined spending her birthday without him by her side and she loves that he blends in so amazing with the people that matter the most to her.”

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey looking stylish during a previous outing. (MEGA)

“Michael has this magnetic personality and he’s so charismatic,” the source continued. “But more importantly, he’s a great guy who is completely genuine and he treats Lori and her family with the utmost respect. For her parents to welcome Michael into their home and celebrate with the family speaks volumes about how they view him which is a really good thing.”

Steve purchased the Atlanta mansion where Lori spent her birthday at in May 2020. He lives there with her mother, Marjorie. “Lori decided to celebrate her birthday in Atlanta at the home her parents purchased last year because it’s absolutely stunning, and they could stay safe by just hanging out on the property which is huge,” the insider further explained. “Plus, the home really didn’t need much decorating because it’s so beautiful on its own, but she had the family room decorated with gold and cream-colored balloons to add a bit more sparkle and obviously they had the disco dance floor installed. Everything turned out just perfect.”
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan’s birthday message to Lori Harvey on Instagram. (Courtesy of Instagram)
Lori’s casual party at home was partly do to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it turns out the beauty didn’t mind it. “Lori has such a huge family and she is so close to them all, they really do make the party wherever they go so she really didn’t feel like she missed out by having a quarantine birthday at home,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She actually loved it. Having Michael there with her and having him just vibe so well with her whole family, was the icing on the cake. Celebrating her 24th birthday at home might not have been how she was expecting to do it, but now she wouldn’t change a thing, she had the greatest time. “
Lori shared an Instagram photo of herself dipping her fingers in a cake on her special day and Michael didn’t hesitate to respond in the comments section. “Gimme!!,” he wrote along with two drooling emojis, which can be seen above. “Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!”