Michael B. Jordan Sends Love To His ‘Turtle’ Lori Harvey On 24th Birthday & Drools Over Her Sexy Pic

Days after confirming his romance with Lori Harvey, ‘Black Panther’ star Michael B. Jordan dropped a very flirty comment on her IG snap.

Michael B. Jordan, 33, is putting his love for new flame Lori Harvey, 24, on display. The Black Panther star commented on her latest Instagram post — which you can see here — proving the pair are certainly going strong. “Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!” he commented on her January 13 Instagram photo, which showed her dipping her fingers into a vanilla birthday cake. “Thank you nugget,” she replied, adding the tongue emoji. Hundreds of friends and fans alike jumped into the comments section to wish her a happy 24th birthday, including supermodel Ashley Graham. “HappyBirthdayLori,” she wrote.

It comes just a couple of days after the pair made their relationship Instagram official. Lori shared a picture of Michael kissing her on the cheek on January 10, confirming what many fans had already suspected. A source close to the new couple revealed why they made their relationship public. “Lori decided to post Michael because it was something he wanted,” the source told HollywoodLife, “so she followed his lead. She’s very happy that he wanted to let the world know she’s his.”

“She’d never post first, but she is happy that he wanted to make it Instagram official,” the insider continued. “He’s proud to be dating her, and she feels the same way about him. It’s very balanced. So far, this does seem like the best relationship she’s ever had because he’s just such a good guy. Her family’s so happy. They really support this relationship, [and] so far they are very impressed with him.”

A second source also spoke to HL, revealing Lori’s friends are totally on board with the new romance. They “can tell that she feels different about Michael than she has about any other guy she’s dated in a long time. Michael is on a whole other level, and they have this connection that is unreal. Lori is playing it cool with Michael because she doesn’t want to show all her cards too soon, but it’s obvious to those that know her that she really, really likes him. She can’t stop smiling around him, and she talks about him all the time to her inner circle.”