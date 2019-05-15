Marjorie Harvey: 5 Things To Know About Steve Harvey’s Wife Amid Divorce Rumors

Rumors are swirling that Steve Harvey & his wife of 11 years, Marjorie Harvey, are headed for a divorce. Here’s everything to know about Marjorie as the couple makes headlines.

After an onslaught of rumors claiming Steve Harvey, 62, and his long-time wife Marjorie Harvey, 54, are considering divorce, the couple is denying whispers of trouble in their romance. Still, it seems like everyone is chattering about the couple, who have been married since 2007. Amid the speculation, here’s what you should know about the woman who’s been at Steve Harvey’s side for over a decade.

1. She’s a comedian just like her hubby. But — her long list of achievements doesn’t end there. She’s also the host and author of Think Like a Man Act Like A Lady, as well as the creator of Lady Loves Couture.

2. She and Harvey met in the most romantic way. The couple reportedly met while he was doing a stand-up set at a comedy club in Memphis, Tennessee. When Marjorie walked in late to see Steve perform, he stopped the show and just stared at Marjorie. He then literally said to the crowd, “I’m sorry, I don’t know who this is, but I’m going to marry her.”

3. Marjorie was a 2019 Woman of Excellence honoree at the Ladylike Foundation Luncheon thanks to her philanthropic work. She acts as the co-head of The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which aims “to provide outreach to youth that will cultivate the next generation of responsible leaders.”

4. She recently divulged her thoughts on the divorce rumors in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We’re good — always,” she told HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY, during the 11th Annual Ladylike Foundation Women of Excellence Luncheon in LA. As the couple has been the subject of recent divorce reports, Marjorie admits that she and Steve don’t pay any mind to the outside chatter. “We’re prayed up,” she said. “Prayer works. We’re covered.”

5. She and Harvey tied the knot on June 25, 2007, and blended their families. Marjorie had three kids from a prior marriage, Lori, Jason, and Morgan. Steve had four himself, Karli, Brandi, Broderick Jr., and Wynton.