Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Confirm Their Split After 1 Year of Dating

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have broken up! The couple announced that they were splitting up after one year of dating in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, November 7. The split comes about a year of dating for the pair.

In the statement, Lori, 26, and Damson, 32, said that it was for the best for them to go their separate ways at this time. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” they said.

Rumors about Lori and the Snowfall star began back in December 2022, after her split from Michael B. Jordan. They confirmed their romance a month later when the model posted a cute photo of Damson kissing her for her birthday. In February, the actor opened up about dating Lori and balancing being a public figure with a private romance in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I think my advice to anyone who walks down that path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around,” he said.

Throughout their whirlwind romance, the two didn’t shy away from PDA. A month after going public, Damson was seen kissing Lori’s forehead in a sweet red carpet moment at the premiere of Snowfall in February. They were also seen enjoying romantic date nights out to dinner or luxurious vacations throughout their romance. The pair were also spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert at the end of May.

The breakup also comes about two months after Lori posted a sweet birthday tribute to Damson on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of him smiling in front of a giant “32” balloon display. “Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu,” she wrote, via People.