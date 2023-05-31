Lori Harvey Gets A Kiss From BF Damson Idris As They Attend Beyonce Concert: Watch

Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris are heating things up in London! The model and influencer, 26, took to Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 30th, to share some clips at Beyonce‘s big London stop for her Renaissance World Tour. In a video you can see below, Lori stunned in a plunging red dress as she snuggled up to Damson with a huge smile on her face. She accessorized with delicate layered necklaces, including a crucifix, and a pair of gold earrings. She pulled her hair back into a chic updo and looked to be thoroughly enjoying herself in the stands as Damson planted a tender kiss on her cheek. Damson layered his handsome look with a white tee, black button up, and gray puffer coat.

She also shared a clip of Queen Bey performing and her boyfriend energetically dancing and singing along to “Diva.” In an Instagram post the following day, on May 31, Lori showed off some highlights from her recent travel with Damson. Images in the photo collection included Lori on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, slaying in a green velvet gown and diamond necklace. She also shared a photo of a pink rose, a breakfast table overlooking the ocean, a massive bubble bath, and Lori and her boyfriend rocking matching gray sweatsuits in a luxurious looking elevator. She also shared a photo of the stage ahead of Beyonce’s show and a snap of the streets in London. “Cannes – London ✨,” she captioned the carousel.

Lori and Damson’s steamy romance seems to have begun back in November, and by January they’d made their first public appearance together at her Hollywood birthday party. In a January 2022 interview, she shared her advice for a successful relationship. “Always communicate,” she told PopSugar at the time. “Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page. Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”